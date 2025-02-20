'We don't harm children': Remembering Hamas's lies on the fate of the Bibas family

As Israel prepares to receive the dead bodies of the three Bibases, the Jerusalem Post examines Hamas's claim to not harm children, and how the kidnapping of the Bibas family was received in international media.

In the now infamous video of the kidnapping of Shiri, Kfir and Ariel Bibas on October 7, a Hamas terrorist can be heard saying “Let no one harm her so that they know of our humanity."

The terrorist could be heard instructing this, while simultaneously taking the family hostage into Gaza.

“Leave her alive," he said while touching her on her shoulders against her will, "she has children with her.”

This video was used at the time by pro-Hamas individuals as evidence that Hamas allegedly did not want to harm women and children.

There were many posts and comments on social media that read along these lines. One post said "This video shows Palestinians on October 7 protecting the Bibas family and others from the Hannibal leadership of Israeli forces and using their own bodies as human shields. Israel killed the Bibas family a few weeks later. "

Several others have almost identical wording. A person carries placards with pictures of Yarden Bibas, Kfir Bibas and Ariel Bibas, who have been held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, on the day of the release of hostages as part of a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 1, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

As Israel prepares to receive the dead bodies of the three Bibases, international media has been quiet on its condemnation of Hamas, the Post examines Hamas's claim to not harm children.

Hamas's claims to not harm children

On October 7 itself, Hamas's Qassam Brigades broadcast a message to the town of Zikim, which they were infiltrating, saying "We are now in Zikim and under your house and inside it as well, you and your children go from here, we do not want to harm children and women, the base has now been taken over, and explosives have been placed, for the safety of your innocent children leave here."

A few days later, on October 11, following claims by Israel that Hamas killed children on October 7, the terrorist group released a statement saying: "The resistance does not target children, and the Western media must be accurate and not biased towards the Zionist narrative."

The IDF was able to confirm, after securing footage, that Shiri and her two sons were taken to Gaza alive. After being taken to Khan Yunis on October 7, they were detained by a terror group by the name of Kataib Mujahadin.

To this day, Hamas claims Israel was responsible for the death of the Bibas family. The group claimed in November 2023 that the three were killed in an IAF strike on Gaza, however the IDF never confirmed this, saying that "Hamas continues to act in a cruel and inhuman manner."

At the end of that month, Hamas published a video of the father, Yarden Bibas, in captivity being told his family was dead, and that Israel was responsible.

On Thursday, as Hamas prepared a stage on which to present the bodies to the media, before handing them to the Red Cross, the terror group released a statement via a spokesperson, Abu Bilal, saying "The Bibas family were killed in a deliberate occupation strike on their place of detention deliberately."

1,200 people were killed and more than 250 were kidnapped by Hamas and other Palestinian terror groups on October 7, including men, women, children, infants, the elderly, and disabled people.

An estimated 53 children and youth were killed in the October 7 massacre, Justice Minister Yariv Levin said in a report sent to the United Nations Children's Fund's (UNICEF) executive director and the Committee on the Rights of the Child's (CRC) in August 2024.

In some cases, entire families were killed, in what a February 2025 report by the Civil Commission on October 7 Crimes by Hamas against Women and Children, have coined “kinocide” – the targeting of families.