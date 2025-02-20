Top performers and venues postpone, cancel performances due to slain hostages

A number of top performers and venues have decided to postpone or cancel performances this week in deference to the fallen hostages who were being returned to Israel on Thursday.

Omer Adam canceled a concert at Tel Aviv’s Menorah Mivtahim Auditorium, and Ivri Lider announced his show slated for Thursday night at the Barby Club in Tel Aviv was being canceled.

“In light of the devastating news we so desperately wished not to receive about the return of the fallen hostages, I have decided to postpone the performance scheduled for this Thursday at the Barby to a later date,” he said in a statement. “In the midst of this overwhelming reality, I felt that I could not take the stage at Barby tonight.”

Instead, Lider said he would be performing in Hostages Square.

“In moments when the pain is too great, it is important for me to stand beside the families at Hostages’ Square, alongside everyone whose heart is there,” he said. People gather at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv amid the release of the four slain hostages, Shir, Ariel and Kfir Bibas in addition to Oded Lifshitz. (credit: Chen G. Schimmel)

Solidarity and mourning

On Wednesday, the Tzavta Theater in Tel Aviv announced that all events that were scheduled for Thursday were canceled “out of solidarity and shared mourning with the families.”

Singing duo Orna and Moshe Datz postponed their performance at Gray in Modi’in slated for Thursday until April 5, writing that “our hearts are broken with the families in these painful hours.”

The Einav Cultural Center in Tel Aviv, the Cameri Theater and the Simta Theater also were going dark on Thursday, Israel Hayom reported.