'We will pursue terrorists to bitter end': Israeli officials respond to bus bombings

In response to multiple buses exploding in various locations in central Israel on Thursday evening in what is suspected to be a terror attack, Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev called to halt all buses, trains, and light rail trains in order to check for further possible explosive devices.

Defense Minister Israel Katz has instructed the IDF to increase the intensity of its operations in the West Bank in Palestinian refugee camps.

"We will pursue the terrorists to the bitter end and destroy the terror infrastructure - those who protect terror will pay a heavy price," Katz said.

"In light of the serious terrorist attacks attempted in the Dan Bloc by Palestinian terror organizations against the civilian population in Israel, I have instructed the IDF to increase the intensity of its operations to thwart terror in the Tulkarm refugee camp and in the refugee camps in Judea and Samaria in general," he continued. Explosion of bus in Bat Yam February 20, 2025 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Israeli officials and organizations reactions

The Prime Minister's office announced that they received the update and will shortly conduct a security assessment.

Otzma Yehudit Chairman, MK Itamar Ben Gvir said: "When the government signs reckless surrender deals with the enemy instead of raining hell on him, he gains an appetite to increase his attempts to murder Jews. These are exactly the prices we warned about!"

"The time for a harsh response has come - immediate action must be taken by the political echelon and the IDF, including exacting a heavy price at the right time, as if it were a high-casualty incident," the mayor of the West Bank settlement, Ariel, said in a statement. "The time has come to destroy the refugee camps in Jenin, Tulkarm, and Batmon."

"Those who make an agreement with terrorists in Qatar should not be surprised by barbaric ceremonies in the morning and buses exploding at night," the Gvura Forum said in a statement on Thursday evening, not long after the police announcement. "Only a change in the security concept and a fight against the terrorist organizations until they are completely destroyed will bring peace and security."

"Tonight's bus incident should be treated like a mega-attack." National Unity party chair Benny Gantz wrote on X/Twitter. "To the attempt to murder dozens of Israelis on this difficult day - we must respond not only with tactical actions - but by directly intercepting the senders and the senders' financiers, and using powerful tools against the terrorist nests themselves." he continued. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"We must exact a heavy price that the terrorist organizations will not forget." Gantz's tweet concluded.