'Heartbreaking reminder': Amnesty claims hostage bodies show need to release detainees, hostages

Amnesty International claimed that the return of Ariel and Kfir’s bodies from Hamas captivity on Thursday served as a “heartbreaking reminder of the urgent need to immediately release all civilian hostages & Palestinians arbitrarily detained.”

Four bodies were were released by Hamas, after a year in captivity, in exchange for Palestinian security prisoners held by Israel, including Oded Lifshitz, as well as Ariel and Kfir Bibas. The IDF released forensic evidence that the fourth body did not belong to Shiri Bibas.

“Hostage taking is a war crime. Civilians must never be abducted. All those held captive and detained must be treated humanely and with dignity,” Amnesty International wrote. “...At least 36 children were killed during the 7 Oct Hamas-led attack, and at least 13,319 Palestinian children have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since 7 Oct 2023, including 781 babies under the age of 1.”

The statement came after Hamas was criticized by both Israel and the International Committee of the Red Cross for turning hostage releases into public spectacles. Concerns about Hamas’s treatment of hostages in captivity were also raised during the release of Or Levy, Ohad Ben Ami, and Eli Sharabi, who were compared to Holocaust victims in part due to their drastic and visible weight loss. Preparations at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv for the release of the bodies of Oded Lifshitz and Shiri Bibas, as well as the bodies of Shiri's children Ariel and Kfir. (credit: Paulina Patimer)

Controversies surrounding Amnesty International

The war, which began when Hamas broke an existing ceasefire on October 7 2023 and massacred 1200 people, has been heavily criticized by a number of international organizations - including Amnesty International.

In December, Amnesty International published a report accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. The report was criticized for relying on disputed figures provided by the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

The organization later suspended its Israel branch following the rejection of genocide accusations.

Further criticism was drawn to Amnesty International for its statement on the anniversary of the October 7 attacks - which claimed the conflict didn’t begin with the attack but with the establishment of a Jewish state.

The video statement accused Israel of enacting apartheid, called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza “and also an end to 76 years of displacement, discrimination and devastation.”

Amnesty, if you don't have the sensitivity today to mourn the elderly and the young brutally seized by Hamas on 10/7 without linking them to terrorist suspects in Israeli prisons, then you've made it very clear: your humanity is lacking & you are in no way promoting human rights. pic.twitter.com/kyUEM7ifja — ADL (@ADL) February 20, 2025

