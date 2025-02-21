Ben-Gvir slams Trump, Israeli government, calls for war after bus bombings

Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized US President Donald Trump and the Israeli government on Thursday night following a series of coordinated bus bombings across central Israel, arguing that weak policies—both past and present—have emboldened terrorism and calling for an all-out war in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza.

Speaking on Kol Barama radio, Ben-Gvir referenced Trump’s recent statement urging Israel to "bring down the gates of hell" on Hamas but accused both Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of enabling terrorism through policies such as prisoner release deals.

“The government’s conduct is feeble,” Ben-Gvir said. “We must investigate what happened. I have criticism of the Shin Bet, but this failure is on the political leadership that chose to release terrorists. God has mercy on us, but how many times can we rely on miracles? We must launch an all-out war in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza, halt humanitarian aid, and end the forgiving policy toward the Palestinian Authority.”

Ben-Gvir, who resigned from the government last year over security disagreements, tied the attack directly to past prisoner releases.

"I warned about bus bombings a month and a half ago, but I didn't think it would happen this soon," he said. "When terrorists are freed, buses explode—that's why I left the government. This was a deal that would bring terror upon us," he stated. ''Explosives weighing 4-5 kg were found.''

Mass bombing attempt thwarted

The bombings, which occurred in Bat Yam, were part of an attempted mass terror attack planned by Hamas-affiliated terrorists in the West Bank, according to Israeli security officials. Police reported that multiple explosive devices, each weighing 4-5 kilograms, had been planted with the intention of detonating during Friday morning rush hour, potentially killing hundreds of civilians.

No injuries were reported, as a passenger on one bus noticed a suspicious package and alerted the driver, who quickly evacuated all passengers before an explosion occurred.

The Hamas Tulkarm battalion appeared to claim responsibility, releasing a statement calling the attacks part of a "jihad of victory or martyrdom."

Government response

In response, Transportation Minister Miri Regev temporarily halted public transport across Israel to allow security forces to inspect all buses, trains, and light rail stations for additional threats. She also cut short her visit to Morocco and is returning to Israel immediately.

Prime Minister Netanyahu is receiving ongoing updates from his military secretary and is expected to convene a security assessment. Defense Minister Israel Katz has ordered the IDF to intensify operations in West Bank refugee camps in response to the bombings.

The attacks mark one of the most significant attempted mass-casualty terror incidents in Israel since the October 7 Hamas-led massacre. Security forces continue their manhunt for the suspects involved.