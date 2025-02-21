Netanyahu: Hamas 'will pay full price' for not returning body of Shiri Bibas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Friday morning that Hamas would "pay full price" after it was confirmed that one of the slain hostage bodies, returned by the terror group, was not that of Shiri Bibas, as agreed to in the hostage-ceasefire deal.

"Hamas will pay the full price for this cruel and wicked violation of the agreement," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu also said that the body of a Gazan woman was instead put in Shiri's coffin.

"Not only did Hamas kid thenap the father, Yarden Bibas, the young mother, Shiri, and their two small babies, [Ariel and Kfir], in an unspeakably evil manner, they did not return Shiri to her little children, her little angels, and instead put the body of a Gazan woman in a coffin," he stated.

Earlier on Friday morning, the IDF confirmed that two of the hostage bodies, among the four returned on Thursday, belonged to Ariel and Kfir Bibas. (L-R) Shiri Bibas, Kfir Bibas, Ariel Bibas, Oded Lifshitz (credit: Canva, Hostages Families Forum)

The body of the slain hostage, Oded Lifshitz, was identified on Thursday. However, the fourth body was not that of Shiri Bibas, and no match was found for any other hostage.

The IDF said that forensic officials carried out several tests on the anonymous woman's body to ensure the result's accuracy and that the body was received in "a condition in which it could be clearly verified it does not belong to Shiri Bibas."

'We will take revenge'

Netanyahu added that the State of Israel bows its head to Ariel and Kfir Bibas and to Oded Lipshitz. All three were murdered with terrible cruelty in Hamas captivity in the first weeks of the war."

"The cruelty of the Hamas monsters knows no bounds," he added.

"We will act resolutely to bring Shiri home along with all our hostages - both living and dead - and ensure that Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and wicked violation of the agreement," he continued. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"May God avenge their blood," he concluded. "We, too, will take revenge."

Amichai Stein contributed to this report.