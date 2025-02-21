Israel will free more hostages before retaliating against Hamas’s Shiri Bibas ploy - analysis

"Hamas will pay the full price for violating the agreement," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared in a statement issued Friday morning, after it was revealed that Hamas had not handed over the remains of Shiri Bibas to Israel, but instead that of a Gazan woman.

Without delving into Hamas's excuses, or the reasons behind it, this marks a clear violation of the hostage deal agreement by the terror organization.

And, speaking frankly - it is not that expectations were high to begin with. Nevertheless, Israel's official position is that it will respond.

One Israeli official told the Jerusalem Post that "several options of response are being considered." Shiri Bibas with her son, Kfir. Both have been held hostage since October 7. (credit: The Bibas family)

However, the same official acknowledged that “right now, we are focusing on ensuring that the Saturday release, in which six hostages are expected to be freed, takes place."

The hostage deal

Israeli officials are trying to maximize the outcome of the Gaza deal’s first phase and working to release more hostages beyond the six set for release on Saturday.

Therefore, given the current situation, it is difficult to envision an Israeli response that would lead to the collapse of the deal.

Despite the threats and statements, at least for now, the deal continues.