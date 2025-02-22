Shiri Bibas's body returned from Gaza, Hostage Forum confirms

The body returned from Gaza to Israel on Friday was confirmed, after forensic testing, to belong to Shiri Bibas, the Hostage and Missing Families Forum announced Saturday

The L. Greenberg Institute of Forensic Medicine at Abu Kabir confirmed that the remains transferred to Israel on Friday night belong to Shiri Bibas, following extensive testing.

Hamas transferred the remains to the Red Cross in Gaza on Friday night, after which the IDF brought them to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for confirmatory testing.

The testing team was composed of a variety of specialists, including the DNA laboratory team and the institute's director, Dr. Chen Kugel.

The institute was also responsible for identifying the remains of Kfir and Ariel Bibas.

Their bodies were identified using forensic analysis in an interdepartmental collaboration between the National Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Israel Police. The coffins of the four slain hostages in the Gaza Strip. February 20, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Ramadan Abed)

The Hostage Family Forum said following the announcement, "It is with great pain that we received the news of the identification of the late Shiri Bibas, who was murdered in captivity by the sons of injustice and was returned to Israel yesterday for eternal rest. The return of the late Shiri ends 505 agonizing days of uncertainty and deep pain. We share in the great sorrow of the Bibas family and will continue to accompany and embrace them."

A different woman's remains

The IDF announced on Friday morning that the remains Hamas claimed were Shiri Bibas were not, in fact, her remains.

The IDF said that forensic officials carried out several tests on the anonymous woman's body to ensure the result's accuracy, Army Radio reported on Friday, adding that the body was received in "a condition in which it could be clearly verified it does not belong to Shiri Bibas."

"This is a very serious violation by the Hamas terrorist organization, which is required by the agreement to return four dead hostages. We demand that Hamas return Shiri home along with all our hostages," the military added.

This added to several other incidents involving the handover of remains to Israel, including parading coffins on stage and providing the incorrect keys.

Israel announced on Friday night that it would be handing the body of the woman Hamas had misidentified as Shiri back to Gaza's health authorities.