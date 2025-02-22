Before he was known as a hostage in Gaza, Eitan Horn was known to many as the fun madrich (leader, counsellor) in various Jewish and Zionist youth movements. To others, he was the first person to reach out when he heard you were coming to Israel — whether you knew each other in real life, or through other modern channels of connection. His energy and leadership were exemplary, leaving a mark on people that lasts through decades.

His continued captivity in Gaza after being kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz, where he was visiting his older brother Iair for the weekend. Iair was also kidnapped, held in captivity and eventually separated from his brother, despite having seen each other in captivity. Iair Horn was released last Saturday from Gaza captivity.

His first request from the moment he arrived at the hospital was for his brother to be brought home.

Dalia Cusnir-Horn, Eitan and Iair’s sister-in-law told The Jerusalem Post that Eitan has been essentially a mentor and a counsellor to hundreds of students and young adults throughout the years. From Peru to Israel, Eitan or “Eitu” to those who knew him, his impact knew no borders. She also noted that following the start of the Ukraine-Russia War, he applied to be a counsellor to refugee children coming to seek safety in Israel. "We told him, 'but you don't know the language!' and he said, ' these children are scared and coming here for safety. This is what the nation of Israel was founded on, and I will be that safe place for them," Cusnir-Horn said.

“Eitu and I worked together during my time in the youth movement Hanoar Hatzioni while being a Madrich in Mexico —Eitu was a sheliach (emissary) for the tnua in Peru,” Daniel Salami Waxman, 29, told the Post.

Eitan Horn's youth movement calls for the return of their favorite leader from Hamas captivity. (credit: Diego Charnovich))

“We had the chance to work together hand in hand for two seminars that took place in Latin America. Eitu always showed himself as a funny leader but also someone who knew how to be direct and go straight to the point. He excelled always in his creative ideas and knew how to make everyone laugh by performing sketches and leading the Vaada Tarbut. Just thinking about Eitu during this activities brings me a smile to my face,” Salame Waxman reminisced.

Making Aliyah nearly two years ago, he credits Eitan Horn as a key figure in his journey to his new life in Jerusalem. “I moved to Israel almost two years ago and since my arrival Eitu showed a warm welcome and being attentive to see if I needed anything, giving advice. Thinking back to October 7 2023 is simply terrifying. I was, as everyone else here in Israel attached to the news, hoping none of my love ones or friends were taken captive or slaughtered in this horrible massacre. As the news came out and it was shared that Eitu was one of the hostages, my mind couldn’t stop thinking of him, and till this day I feel the same. I keep seeing the posters of the hostages every day, but the image of Eitu remains in my mind.”

Salame Waxman knew that his story would be illuminated by the countless people he’d interacted with as an educator. “All the people he touched as an educator has being moved and continue to monitor this terrible situation. I hope he comes back soon; we’re all waiting for you.”

Viviana Topf, who moved to Israel from Peru over seven years ago. He was a leader for many of Lima's young Jews. "For a couple of years, Eitu was the sheliach from the Sochnut and Lima's one and only Jewish Zionist youth movement, Hanoar Hatzioni," she recalled. "He is such a unique person I couldn't describe it in a couple of sentences. Funny, dedicated, smart and caring. We got along very well and I got to experience firsthand the type of educator he is."

“He guided me during my first year [of the movement] as madricha, and made me question my views in the best possible way. He left a mark in a lot of us, that’s for sure,” Viviana recalled.

Leila Banchik, 32, lives in Tel Aviv and is originally from Argentina. When she thinks of him, she thinks first of how happy of a person he is. He was thoughtful and excited. “Eitu was my madrich in ‘Machon le Madrichim’ in 2011. One of the most notable things about him was his happiness. A cheerful man who was always making jokes, bringing laughs, and spreading good vibes. We lived in Jerusalem for 4 months while doing Shnat Hachshara (which means 'year of training’), and when the program ended, I returned to Argentina.”

“A week before October 7th, I made Aliyah. I posted about it on Instagram, and I remembered his message wishing me good luck and expressing how excited he was for my choice. A couple of days later, the massacre happened. When I heard that he was in the kibbutz that day, I couldn’t believe it. It was so distressing to know that he was there, that someone like me could go through that. And that nobody knew anything about him or his brother. I was shocked, and so were all the people who knew him,” she told the Post.

“From that moment on, I can certainly say that I think about him, I speak about him, and I stay tuned to the news, hoping they’ll say he’s coming back home.”

Dana Grobman, 23 years old, from Lima, Peru, and has been living in Israel for the last four years.She has known Eitan for around a decade.

“Eitu was the adult representative for three years on the zionist movement I went to my whole life, Hanoar Hatzioni, in Lima, Peru. This meant that he came with us to all the campings, trips, events, and more, in which he would help organize it all. He came to brasil wirh me and my friends on my first Hanoar Hatzioni trip, he was the closest to "mom and dad" on the trip for 10 days as I was only 15 years old. Everything we needed, he was there for us,” she told the Post.

“On every Hanoar Saturday, he would be open to wear any costume or be part of any type of show that the older ones made for the younger ones. He was always making us all laugh. The impact that Hanoar Hatzioni had on my life and fully formed the person I am today is something I can't even describe with words.

She described another key aspect of their relationship - they were neighbors. “This meant that sometimes we would walk together to the Hanoar events from our building, and for me it was normal to see him every day,” she recalled. “To imagine what Eitu is going through right now is extremely hard. The impact he had on every person on my community and even other communities is not talked about enough. He needs to be back home, now. Everyone is waiting for you, Eitu.”

Sofía Brakin, 31 and living Ramat Gan after moving to Israel from Argentina, met Eitu at the tail end of her “Shnat Hachshara” program in Israel with Hejalutz Lamerjav in 2011. where he was a counselor.

“Eitu, was our counselor during the Machon Le Madrichim in 2011 Jerusalem. All of us were deeply touched by Eitu—always bringing good energy, willingness, and kindness. He is a remarkable person, and we are all hoping for his return as soon as possible,” Brakin told the Post. “Like the other 200 participants who went through this program, I am certain that we all share something special with Eitu. We love him and miss him immensely.”

Libe Krinsky, 31, met him in 2015 in Peru and Mexico, where she is originally from before moving to Israel.

“I definitely remember that being with him was always non-stop laughter. No matter how difficult or complicated the situation was he found the fun factor that allowed us to laugh and enjoy the moment. I only was with him during the preparation for this seminar and during the seminar [in 2015),] but he knows how to gain everyone's trust.

“He is a simple person, flowing with whatever was going on. He always volunteered to do whatever was needed. He is not afraid of ridicule and everything he does he does with love!”

Krinsky experienced the same that many others from her corner of the world have with the now Gaza captive — faced with the unthinkable question: will I ever see my friend again?

Diego Charnovich, known to others as “Charno,” 39 from Barcelona, Spain, remembers him as an emissary for the Jewish Agency who was a bridge between the agency and its Latin American counterparts.

“Eitan always worked as an educator in the area of non-formal education. A truly cheerful and funny person, Sienore was very close to young people. He worked both in Zionist youth movements in Latin America as an emissary of the Jewish agency in Peru (Shaliach) and in Israel with young people with social problems and youth at risk,” he recalled.

“He is really very funny, always smiling and making people happy and laugh. I personally spent many years working with him in these areas and I have never met anyone who speaks badly of Eitan, everyone loves him very much.”

Tali Najmanovich, originally from Brazil, spoke highly of her former counterpart in guiding young people in their Jewish journeys in the South American diaspora.

“I’ve known Eitan for 10 years. We went on a seminary for madrichim when he was the shaliach for Peru, and I was for Costa Rica,” Najmanovich told the Post. The two met in Chile on an associated program, with their delegations working together. “We were both leading delegations, and he was really a joyful person. He was always making jokes. People loved him, people still love him. I remember being in a room with young people, like 300 15-year-olds, when we worked together.”

She could not emphasize enough just how much he made everyone around him laugh; on par with the description of “Uncle Eitan” by his sister-in-law, Cusnir-Horn.

“He was a really fun guy and it didn’t feel like he was the boss, even though he was the guy in charge of us. He was the guy that I never forgot about. We used to do a night show during the program and he would perform; he was so, so funny.”

Years later, she would make an additional connection. “I also learned that his dad was my father’s teacher in school - that’s a very small world!” She expressed extreme shock upon learning he was abducted. “Finding out he was a hostage did not feel real; he was my shaliach. It was really crazy.”

Alan Benlolo, another movement participant who referred to Eitan as the GOAT - or, the greatest of all time, in modern slang.

“Eitu was one of the best madrichim I ever had. We lived at the same institute for four months. I was a young man with countless questions about my identity and future, and Eitu, both as a madrich and a friend, guided me through those dilemmas and deep uncertainties with words of support that always made me reflect,” Benlolo said. “We also share a deep passion for football, he is a devoted fan of Club Atlético Atlanta from Buenos Aires. His love for the team is inseparable from his strong connection to the neighborhood of Villa Crespo.”

“I will never forget the hug we shared when the program ended. At that moment, he told me (in Argentine slang) that I have the strength to achieve anything I set my mind to. His words continue to guide me through every step of my life. More than just my madrich, he is a dear friend. From the depths of our hearts, we need Eitu and the rest of the hostages to come home.”

Lara A. told the Post that she spent four and a half months living in harmony with Eitan in 2011 when he was her madrich (leader) during a leadership program for Jewish youth. She said that the program was just the start of what would become a lasting, meaningful friendship spanning more than a decade.

“Eitu is the kind of person who’s always there for you. His patience is unmatched, and he has this incredible ability to listen to your problems and offer thoughtful advice. We would spend hours talking about life, how to make the world a better place, and what truly matters,” she recalled. “One of his greatest qualities is his sense of humor, which he uses as a tool to lift people’s spirits, even in the toughest of times. No matter the situation, Eitu would find a way to make you smile.

She noted his reliability and ability to connect with even the toughest nuts to crack in their group. “Everyone loves him, and we all count on him. He always had a special connection with the ‘problematic’ kids in the group. He could sense when something was off, and he always knew how to step in and make sure no one made decisions they would regret.”

Shortly after the program, Iara made Aliyah and moved to Israel, noting that he was helpful in getting settled into her new life in Israel. “Eitu was one of the people who helped me settle into life in Israel. We became good friends. He helped me find my first job with the Jewish Agency, and we even worked together with youth groups from Latin America,” she said. “Anyone who’s met Eitu will never forget him. He’s the kind of person who makes an unforgettable impression and holds a special place in your heart. Whenever I think of him, I smile.”

After his abduction at the hands of terrorists on October 7, like the rest of his friends, family, and the nation of Israel, she was in a state of shock. “I couldn’t believe that they had taken him and Iao. I heard from friends in Kfar Saba that there were rumors they’d been taken, but no one had any concrete information,” she said. “It was hard to process. For a while, I couldn’t get him out of my mind. Then we learned that he had been taken hostage but, thankfully, he hadn’t been killed. I couldn’t stop imagining him using his humor to calm the kidnappers, making them laugh and de-escalating any violence with his jokes.”

She heard stories from survivors of captivity about his activity while with the hostages, noting everything was as on-brand as it could be. “When I heard the stories from those who returned and said that Eitu was playing with the kids who were also held hostage, or sharing his food ration with them, I wasn’t surprised. He was always putting others first. One of the kids even shared that Eitu told them, ‘Don’t worry, you’re doing me a favor by eating my food—this way I’ll lose some weight and come back looking more handsome to meet a wife.’”

Lara’s testimony, much like that of all others who shared their experiences with the Post, proves that even in adversity, his character never wavered.

“That’s the kind of person he is: always thinking of others, even in the most difficult circumstances.” When Eitu returns, we can only hope that another generation will get to experience his magic.