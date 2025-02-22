'It is not taken for granted': Yarden Bibas thanks supporters in first public post since captivity

Yarden Bibas, who was recently released from captivity by Hamas, shared his first public message on Saturday.

"Thank you very much – to each and every one of you who cared, prayed, and helped my family and me," Bibas wrote. "I appreciate it very much, and it is not taken for granted." A person carries placards with pictures of Yarden Bibas, Kfir Bibas and Ariel Bibas, who have been held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, on the day of the release of hostages as part of a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 1, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Yarden Bibas, his wife Shiri, and their two children, Ariel and Kfir, were abducted from their home on October 7. He was freed as part of the hostage release deal at the end of 2024 when he still did not know what had happened to his family.

Shiri's remains return to Israel

Bibas also expressed his gratitude to the supportive online community, stating:

"There is no doubt that this group is more than just another ordinary Facebook group! It is a group of good, supportive people, who are willing to help in any way possible!"

His post comes a day after Hamas failed to uphold an agreement to return his wife’s body, instead delivering the remains of an unidentified person.

Shiri Bibas's body was returned to Israel late Friday night. The Hostage and Missing Families Forum confirmed that the second set of remains that Hamas returned were hers.

"It is with great pain that we received the news of the identification of the late Shiri Bibas, who was murdered in captivity by the sons of injustice and was returned to Israel yesterday for eternal rest," the forum said in a statement. "The return of the late Shiri ends 505 agonizing days of uncertainty and deep pain. We share in the great sorrow of the Bibas family and will continue to accompany and embrace them."

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Friday that his children, Ariel and Kfir, had been positively identified. The military believes they were murdered while in captivity in November 2023.