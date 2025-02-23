'Lies to break ceasefire': Hamas defends hostage propaganda ceremonies

Hamas on Sunday condemned Israel's decision to postpone the release of Palestinian security prisoners, saying its claim that the hostages' handover ceremonies are "humiliating" was false and a pretext to evade Israel's obligations under the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

"Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision reflects a deliberate attempt to disrupt the agreement, represents a clear violation of its terms, and shows the occupation's lack of reliability in implementing its obligations," Ezzat El Rashq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, said in a statement.

The terrorist organization claimed that the ceremonies don't insult the released hostages either and that they "reflect the humane and dignified treatment of them." Hamas then deflected the accusations by Israel and claimed that the "real insult" is what the released security prisoners are subjected to, claiming the prisoners undergo "torture, beatings, and deliberate humiliation" and that they're "released with their hands tied and blindfolded."

Hamas also expressed anger that security prisoners' families are prohibited from celebrating their relatives' releases. Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF Chief of Staff last month that all measures must be taken to prevent the recurrence of mass Palestinian celebrations and parades in honor of the prisoners' release. A drone view shows Palestinians and terrorists gathering around Red Cross vehicles on the day Hamas hands over the bodies of deceased hostages, including Oded Lifschitz, Kfir, and Ariel Bibas (credit: REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Hamas's hostage release propaganda ceremonies

Despite Hamas's claim that their hostages' handover ceremonies aren't humiliating, the terrorist organization opted out from holding a ceremony for Bedouin-Israeli hostage Hisham al-Sayed "out of respect for his family and respect for Muslim Israelis," according to Gazan reports. Al-Sayed had been held captive in Gaza long before the terrorist organization's October 7 attacks - way back in 2015.

The terrorist organization also staged a propaganda ceremony last Thursday for the slain Israeli hostages Oded Lifshitz and the three killed members of the Bibas family - Shiri and her sons Kfir and Ariel.

East of Khan Yunis, there was a was a banner in which the photos of Lifshitz, Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir on the stage's backdrop - with also a depiction of Netanyahu as a vampire. On stage were four coffins with photos of the deceased and propaganda messages.

The ceremony was attended by hundreds of Gazans, including children, who cheered as the coffins were handed over to the Red Cross.

The bodies of Lifshitz and the Bibas children were delivered to Israel in coffins, while the fourth coffin didn't have Shiri's body but the body of an unidentified Gazan woman. Shiri Bibas's real body was ultimately given by Hamas to the Red Cross, and then Israel.

Earlier this month, the IDF Civil Administration sent out warnings to all Palestinian authorities saying that the IDF has a zero-tolerance policy for any celebrations and expressions of support for terrorism across the West Bank. The IDF's West Bank Division and the Shin Bet also had discussions with the families of prisoners set for release and patrols to remove Hamas flags and other signs of planned celebrations.

Gadi Zaig contributed to this report.