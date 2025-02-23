Police arrest east Jerusalem man for supporting Hamas, drug possession

A resident of east Jerusalem was arrested over the weekend by Jerusalem District Police after officers seized ammunition, drugs, and paraphernalia associated with Hamas from his possession, Israel Police announced on Sunday.

During an operation in the Ras al-Amud neighborhood in east Jerusalem, detectives from the Shalem police station, along with Border Police officers, conducted a search of the suspect’s home.

Police recovered live ammunition, a substance suspected to be marijuana, a Palestinian flag, and three scarves linked to Hamas.

The suspect, a man in his 20s, was taken to the Shalem police station for questioning. He is being investigated for drug possession and use for personal consumption, identification with a terrorist organization, and incitement to terrorism.

On Sunday, authorities brought him before the court, requesting an extension of his detention. The court granted the request, extending his detention until Tuesday to allow the investigation to continue.

Acting against support for terrorism

"Israel Police will continue to act against all forms of incitement and support for terrorist organizations, wherever they may be, identifying those involved and bringing them to justice," the department said in a statement.

"We will work without bias to thwart any activity that threatens the State of Israel and the security of law-abiding citizens."