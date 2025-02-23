Knesset slam delay in rape kit preservation law

A law to preserve rape kits collected from victims of sex offenses has not been fully enacted since it came into effect in 2022, lawmakers said at a Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee meeting Wednesday.

There is also an immediate need to contact victims in order to make them aware of their rights and explain the importance of transferring the kits to the police logistical centers to ensure their right to a future legal proceeding is upheld, according to the request to hold the meeting which was sent by a number of members of Knesset.

"I have read testimonies and seen disturbing images regarding the handling of the old kits and that the legislation did not bring about a drastic change on the issue," said MK Gilad Kariv, adding that improperly stored kits may be damaged, which could harm the ability and right of victims to see justice.

Part of why it is so important to properly reserve rape kits is because it often takes time for victims to come forward and make complaints, MK Merav Ben Ari highlighted, adding that when they do come forward, clear forensic evidence is needed.

Kariv, the acting chair of the committee, called on the Health Ministry to provide information on how many kits had been transferred from hospitals to police logistics centers, where they are stored in case of future criminal proceedings. He also asked how the relevant bodies are ensuring that all new kits are transferred to police centers.

A Health Ministry representative was not able to clarify how many old rape kits have been transferred to police storage but said that since the law has come into effect - every new kit should be sent to police storage, and he is not aware of problems with this system.

Ben Ari responded, expressing disbelief at the ministry's answer.

"You don't even know how many rape kits are being transferred? That's why we gathered for this discussion. After three years, you're expected to answer the most basic question: how many kits have been transferred. This is something that should have been clarified before you got here.

Careful checks are occurring

A ministry representative assured the committee that careful checks were done at hospital rape centers, and wherever issues with rape kit storage were found, they were passed along to hospital directors, and repeated checks were done.

An Israel Police representative said that since the law came into effect, 306 kits were collected in 2023 and 296 in 2024. She added that there is tight supervision on the kits and that there are no new kits that need to be collected.

While some 6,500 sex offense cases were opened in these years, the police representative could not say how many of them were rape cases.

She added that the police are prepared to collect older kits as well and waiting to be informed they are ready.

Yael Sherer, the head of Israel's Lobby Against Sexual Violence, expressed shock and dismay at the discussion, saying that what she heard was "worse than what she thought."

"For ten years now, there is a feeling that the Health Ministry is avoiding its responsibility," she added.

"There are 1,000 people who wanted to ensure they would have the possibility to a [legal] proceeding in the future and went through a difficult and invasive procedure for this," she stressed.

Sherer also praised the police's handling of the law change, saying the police had been cooperative and worked to solve any problems that came up.

"On the other hand, the Health Ministry refuses to cooperate, hear from experts in the field, and work [with the Lobby], and that is what brought us to the current failure," she added.

Speaking anonymously, a victim of a sex offense said that she had turned to the Health Ministry six months ago to transfer an old rape kit to the police and was shocked to only receive an answer from them the day before the committee meeting, which she said was not coincidental.

"We are rightly focusing this discussion on the brave and heroic victims who underwent that examination. However, in light of the repetitive nature of sexual offenses, it is important to remember that every rape kit can not only deliver justice to the victim but also help prevent further harm in the future," Kariv added.

"Every rape kit that has been destroyed and damaged could, in fact, lead to a future rape. This must be our awareness."