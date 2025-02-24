Failures to define Tkuma area impact evacuees from Gaza border region - comptroller

A failure to define the border of the "Tkuma (rebirth) Region" led to a delay in funding of rehabilitation projects to the tune of NIS five billion, according to the interim findings of a report by State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman on Westen Negev rehabilitation in the wake of October 7 released Monday.

In October of 2023, the government defined the region - eligible for rehabilitation funding following the devastating Hamas attack on the area - as seven k.m. from the border with Gaza, but two months later, it was decided that the borders would be reexamined by the Prime Minister's Office in cooperation with the finance and defense ministries. This work was not completed and a new definition of the Tkuma Region was not set, the comptroller stressed. This prevented the transfer of NIS 5 billion allocated for development until October of 2024, when it was decided that the definition of the area would remain unchanged from the definition set in October of 2023.

It was also decided that the government would examine the possibility of using Tkuma Region funds to help rehabilitate nearby communities also harmed in the October 7 attack, such as Ofakim.

While the decision regarding this was supposed to be given within 60 days, the municipality of Ofakim has not yet received answers, the report said, highlighting that the city is struggling to meet the needs of residents harmed in the attack. Temporary housing for evacuees caught on fire after an electrical short. (credit: STATE COMPTROLLER'S OFFICE)

Efforts to move residents from kibbutzim

The report also said that efforts to move residents from three of the kibbutzim attacked by Hamas on October 7 to interim housing communities are only being completed in February of 2025, over a year from the attack,

This is in spite of the Tkuma Directorate investing NIS 1.3 billion in these efforts, the report highlighted.

As of November 2024, a Kibbutz Ruhama neighborhood for the evacuated residents of Kibbutz Holit had not yet been completed, and the process has been met with bureaucratic and operational difficulties, the comptroller stressed.

Much of the infrastructure has yet to be completed, and there are many flaws in housing, as well as a lack of community buildings.

The residents of Holt were only absorbed in this housing in October of 2024 after the school year had begun, the report also noted. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Similarly, as of November of 2024, housing at Kibbutz Hatzerim for the evacuated members of Kibbutz Be'eri was not completed, and many members do not have housing solutions at Hatzerim, the report noted, offering as example, some 80 members of Be'eri who preferred to return to Be'eri rather than continuing to live in hotels.

Construction of this neighborhood was also met with many issues, the report stressed, adding that evacuees were forced to live in buildings whose electricity and plumbing were not checked.

In one instance, a house for evacuees from Be'eri caught on fire due to an electricity problem, the comptroller's office noted.

As of February 2025, there are still issues with the housing, and there is no clear division of responsibility between the organizations involved in the housing, which delays solving problems impacting the evacuee's daily life.

Similar problems exist for evacuated residents of Kibbutz Kfar Aza, the report added.

These challenges "hinder the residents' ability to rehabilitate themselves both individually and communally in the wake of the difficult events they have experienced," the report noted.

The report also highlighted the impact on schoolchildren, explaining that due to delayed construction and housing solutions, parents had to at times drive their children from hotels near the Dead Sea to school, often 100 k.m. away, live in temporary housing not designed for families, or move between many housing solutions.

The comptroller stressed that these issues show the need for a national plan for temporary housing in disaster situations.

"For me, I haven’t started my rehabilitation. My children haven’t started theirs," an evacuee said as part of the review.

"I’m not at home, and I don’t know where I am... If the whole process had been different, then yes, we would somehow have managed to be in some kind of recovery process and be much more prepared later for the return."

The report highlighted that in spite of the problems addressed in the report, it was clear that the staff of the Tkuma Directorate was working tirelessly and from a sense of duty to help evacuees.

The Knesset Economic Affairs Committee met on Monday to prepare for the second and third reading of a bill addressing expanded rehabilitation for the Tkuma Region.

Heads of local councils in the South protested at the meeting general budget cuts that are set to impact Tkuma budgets as well, with committee chair MK David Bitan insisting that the bill will be for the good of the councils and requesting that the government hold another discussion on whether or not cuts should include Tkuma.