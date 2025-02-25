Katz imposes sanctions on security prisoners who receive PA funding

Defense Minister Israel Katz imposed sanctions on Tuesday on security prisoners and their families who are citizens and residents of Israel and receive funding from the Palestinian Authority (PA).

According to the ministry's statement, following the sanctions, security forces raided the homes of those subjected to the order, confiscating cash and assets amounting to hundreds of thousands of shekels.

The terror funds that were ordered to be liquidated were paid by the PA to terrorists who are currently serving sentences in Israeli prisons and released prisoners and their families for terror activities they committed, the ministry said.

In addition to the sanction, the ministry stated Israel had frozen NIS 470,000,000 from allotted funding to the PA, which is set to be allocated for the compensation of victims of terror.

"No more rewards for terrorism" Katz says

"We will not allow the Palestinian Authority to continue rewarding terrorists for murdering and harming Israeli citizens," Katz said.

He dubbed the funding "blood money," which "fuels terrorism," adding that the Jewish State was "engaged in an all-out war against terrorism—on the battlefield, in the economic sphere, and in every necessary arena."