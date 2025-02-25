Hamas achieved its goals, hostage ceremonies will probably stop, expert says

Eyal Ofer, an expert on Hamas and Gazan economics, explained the rationale behind why Hamas may cease the hostage release ceremonies—and why, in his view, Israel is missing the bigger picture in an interview with 103FM on Tuesday.

A surprising statement from a Hamas spokesperson suggests the group may change its approach to what Israel has called "shows of force" celebrating the release of hostages in Gaza.

After repeated delays in prisoner exchanges due to Hamas violations, the group has expressed willingness to forgo these public ceremonies—apparently to help advance the ongoing deal.

However, Israel is insisting on a firm commitment that public celebrations will not accompany any future release of Israeli hostages.

"One of Israel's foolish demands is to stop the ceremonies," said Ofer. "Of course, Hamas will agree. Once again, Israel fails to understand: Hamas has already reaped the internal benefits of these events."

Meant to reinforce Hamas's control

According to Ofer, the ceremonies were meant to reinforce Hamas’s control in Gaza and project an image of strength and unity. "They are the rulers of Gaza—that was the purpose of the ceremonies," he explains.

"At the last event, they included members from other organizations, and for the first time at a Hamas ceremony, they played the official Palestinian national anthem—a clear message of unity."

Now that Hamas has achieved its internal goals, Ofer says, the group has little reason to continue the displays. "Now that they have already benefited from them, they have no problem stopping the ceremonies in return for real achievements—such as securing the release of additional prisoners, obtaining resources, and maintaining the ceasefire—especially when these public displays damage their image in a shocked Western audience."

He noted that in the West, these ceremonies are widely seen as extremist demonstrations that harm Hamas’s reputation internationally. "These ceremonies were some of our best propaganda tools—without any Israeli intervention," he says, referring to the backlash they triggered in international media.

Ofer concluded: "So why demand that they stop?" In his view, the demand is unnecessary since Hamas has already gained what it wanted and is now willing to abandon the ceremonies if the trade-off is worthwhile.