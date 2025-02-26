Tel Aviv man indicted after slashing minor's face, threatening school official

A 40-year-old man who stabbed a 13-year-old child during his teenage daughter's school trip to Dizengoff Center was indicted by the Tel Aviv Police Department on Tuesday.

The girl's class was on a field trip to the center about two weeks ago when she disrupted a group activity, leading a teacher to call her mother. The teenager then called her father, claiming that she was threatened with suspension.

The Tel Aviv resident, whom Israeli media are referring to as Y., stole his coworker's motorcycle and rode to the city center. He met his daughter and her friend there and said that he "came to stab the grade coordinator" with a pair of scissors he had brought.

Then, when a classmate of his daughter's approached, Y. asked the boy his name and slashed his left cheek with the scissors. The young man was lightly wounded and was later evacuated to Ichilov Hospital, according to a Mako report. (credit: ALEX KAPLAN)

Man threatens security officer

A security officer from the mall approached Y. to stop the incident, but the assailant threatened him by pressing scissors to his stomach.

"You son of a b***h, I’ll f**k you up. I’ll come back here with people… you don’t know who you’re dealing with," Y. said, as reported by Israel Hayom.

The suspect then tried to flee on the stolen motorcycle before he was apprehended by more security personnel from Dizengoff Center.

The suspect denies the allegations against him even with eyewitness evidence. The indictment charged him with assaulting a minor, causing bodily harm, and making threats.

Police submitted a detention request to the court, saying that they believe that Y. is a "high and significant danger" to the public and should be held until the end of his legal proceedings.

The court extended his detention by two weeks, during which a hearing will be held.

The Tel Aviv citizen has no previous charges, though he was indicted four times in 2024 for charges such as domestic abuse, threats, and disorderly conduct in public, Israel Hayom reported.