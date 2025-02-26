Iair Horn to address Hostages Square as brother Eitan remains captive in Gaza

Released hostage Iair Horn is expected to deliver a speech in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square on Wednesday afternoon.

Horn, who was recently released from Hamas captivity, has issued multiple statements calling for the release of all the remaining hostages, including his brother Eitan, who remains captive.

Iair spoke about his relationship with Ariel and Kfir Bibas, saying he had just started to connect with Kfir when "it ended."

"They took them from me, they took them from Yarden."

"I am standing in front of you, that is true, but 63 are not yet. there are 63 more hostages in the tunnels, among them my little brother, Eitan Horn."

"I am standing in front of you and know what they feel. I know what the hostages feel. I know what they are going through and it is not good, and every ay that goes by it is worse. No one in the world should go through those things."

"Help me bring back my little brother Eitan."

"Help me bring him home along with all the hostages. There is nothing more important than that now because if we don't bring them back, none of us will be able to truly come back."

Horn then thanked President Trump. "Without your support, I would still be in Hamas captivity."

"We need you so that the next part of the agreement can be signed now."

"We need you so that the next part of the agreement can be signed now."