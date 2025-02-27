Blinken wanted sanctions on IDF Unit 504, Israel prevented it at last minute

Former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wanted to impose sanctions on one of the IDF's most secret and elite intelligence units, Unit 504, former Israeli Ambassador to the US, Michael Herzog, told Ariel Kahana in an interview with Israel Hayom on Wednesday night.

"He had already decided," Herzog said. "We managed to prevent him from bringing down the axe at the last minute."

"There were difficult moments, and there were cases when the Americans went crazy," he continued. "More than once they really attacked me and said, 'You're crazy, you've fallen on your head, how could you do something like this that would lead to an escalation? You'll drag us into war because you didn't think it through to the end and then ask us to come and rescue you.' There were tough arguments about things Israel did that, in their eyes, was one step too far."

Herzog also explained that there were severe tensions between former US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Herzog criticized the US decision to halt the military equipment to Israel right before the ground operations began in Rafah. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, December 5, 2024 (illustration). (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD, REUTERS/FLORION GOGA)

He also emphasized that despite these tensions, the Biden administration did support Israel during crucial moments throughout the war by sending ammunition, helping defend against both Iranian missile attacks, defending Israel at international courts, and "vetoed the UN more than once."

'Qatar is a very problematic player'

When speaking about Qatar, Herzog explained how the country was a "very problematic player" in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

"Qatar is a very problematic player. They helped and were an important player in achieving the deal, but as someone who saw the materials, I'm not the only one who feels that they didn't apply enough pressure on Hamas over a long period of time," Herzog explained. "Only at a late stage did they exert great weight to bring Hamas where we wanted. They didn't do everything that they could."