Israel ranks second most targeted country for cyberattacks

Israel is the second most targeted country for cyberattacks according to the 2024 Radware annual cyber report, up from fourth place in 2023.

The report found a sharp 550% rise in Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks worldwide in 2024, with the average duration of network attacks increasing by 37%.

The report found that Israel suffered 1,550 cyberattacks in 2024, second only to Ukraine which suffered 2,052 attacks. The US was in third place.

In 2023, Israel was in fourth place for the number of attacks after India, the US, and Ukraine.

The report found that Europe and the Middle East suffered 78% of all cyberattacks worldwide, emphasizing the connection between geopolitical regions and threatening cyber behavior. Cyberattack (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

Radware's report identifies four main organizations responsible for most of the attacks. NoName057(16), a pro-Russian entity, leads in the number of documented attacks by a wide margin.

Other leading assailants include the pro-Palestinian group RipperSec, a mercenary organization called Executor DDoS, and the pro-Russian Cyber Army of Russia Reborn.

'A revolution in the threat landscape'

Radware VP cyber intelligence Ron Meyran said, "This year, we are witnessing a revolution in the threat landscape, driven by several catalysts including conflicts, geopolitical tensions, increased organizational exposure due to cloud migration, and more complex and sophisticated attack methods. Add to this the impact of artificial intelligence, which lowers entry barriers and enables even novice players to successfully execute cyberattacks, and you get a concerning threat landscape."

The report reveals that telecommunications companies bore 43% of the global network DDoS attack volume, followed by financial services at 30%. The financial sector experienced the sharpest increase in attack volume per organization, with a 393% year-over-year growth, followed by transportation and logistics (375%).

Meyran added, "We are witnessing new players entering the offensive cyber domain. They don't need to excel to cause damage. Organizations, on the other hand, must excel in defense management."