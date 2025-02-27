'I was fortunate to return alive,' released hostage Gadi Moses makes first public statement

Released hostage Gadi Moses said he was "fortunate to return alive" from Gaza captivity in his first public statement following his return to Israel on Thursday, sent via the Forum for Life: Saving Israeli Hostages.

Moses, who spent 482 days in captivity, spoke via a recorded video on Thursday in which he touched on his experiences in captivity and urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure the release of the remaining hostages and the bodies of fallen soldiers.

"I was there, and I suffered immensely—mental hardships, psychological and physical abuse," said Moses. "I saw all the horrors that our people endure in captivity."

"I was fortunate to return alive."

"But every day that passes increases the danger for those still held. Just recently, we bid farewell to Oded, Ariel, Kfir, and Shiri. Today, we learned that Itzik, Shlomo, Ohad, and Tzachi are no longer among us."

"I appeal to you, Mr. Prime Minister—every day is critical for the survival of our hostages, critical for our ability to bring our fallen back to burial in Israel."

Moses also addressed the release of the five female observers soldiers and expressed solidarity with bereaved families: "I want to congratulate the soldiers who have returned, share in the grief of the families who lost their loved ones, and wish a swift recovery to the wounded—those who risked their lives to save me, my friends, and all of our people."

He concluded his statement with a personal commitment to continue fighting for the remaining hostages and to help rebuild the destroyed community Kibbutz Nir Oz:

"I pledge to join the fight to bring back every last hostage. With all my strength, I will support the teams rebuilding Nir Oz, turning it from a scorched land back into a thriving, flourishing community," he concluded.

Previous statements

While this is Moses's first public statement, he has previously shared stories from his captivity to his family members, who subsequently conveyed them to the media.

He recalled negotiating with his captors for books and TV, enduring poor hygiene and food shortages, and discovering that his wife had been murdered on October 7.

He also revealed that he could feel firsthand when food was available in Gaza and when it was not. Hygiene was a constant struggle, with limited showers and unsanitary conditions.

To preserve his sanity, Moses developed a strict survival routine—taking daily walks, solving math puzzles, and holding imaginary conversations with loved ones.