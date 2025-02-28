Shin Bet opposes MK's visit to imprisoned terrorist Marwan Barghouti

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) opposes a meeting between Ta’al MK Ahmad Tibi and jailed terrorist Marwan Barghouti due to concerns that such an encounter would strengthen Barghouti’s status, potentially leading to various security implications, Maariv reported on Thursday.

The Shin Bet emphasized that its opposition was not related to Tibi’s actions or any specific intelligence regarding him but rather stemmed from the very nature of the meeting between the two.

At the core of the Shin Bet position is a fundamental objection to elevating Barghouti’s status. According to intelligence held by the agency, Hamas views Barghouti as a potential partner in its efforts to take control of the West Bank due to his involvement in deadly terrorist attacks and his positions against the State of Israel. As such, his release from prison would help Hamas establish a political foothold in the West Bank.

Barghouti was convicted of five counts of murder of Israeli citizens. Due to legal difficulties, Barghouti was acquitted of 32 charges. He was sentenced to five life terms and an additional 40 years in prison for his convictions.

The judges wrote that Barghouti "expressed his approval of all types of attacks carried out by Fatah operatives in the field, encouraged Fatah members to commit attacks against Israel, and even praised those who carried out attacks, including those conducted inside Israel."

According to the Shin Bet, at a time of escalating security deterioration in the West Bank, a visit by an Israeli Knesset member to Barghouti could contribute to elevating his political status, thereby strengthening the image of "resistance" and encouraging the terrorist organizations leading it—particularly Hamas.

Separting arenas

The Shin Bet further stated that a meeting between a prominent Arab Israeli MK like and Barghouti, who is regarded by Arabs as a "symbol of resistance," could be interpreted as "legitimizing the violent Palestinian struggle."

Additionally, the Shin Bet emphasized that it is actively working to separate different groups and is making significant efforts to "prevent Israeli Arabs from joining the fight against the State of Israel." According to the agency’s position, a visit by an Arab Israeli Knesset member to a terrorist like Barghouti could encourage the opposite trend.