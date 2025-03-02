Uncle of Bibas family sues Al-Jazeera for alleged ties to Hamas, role in October 7 attack

A group of American victims from the October 7 terrorist attack in Israel has filed a lawsuit against Al-Jazeera Media Network and its U.S. subsidiary, alleging that the Qatar-based news outlet directly supported Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). The lawsuit, filed under the U.S. Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), claims that the network knowingly aided these designated terrorist organizations by providing a global platform for propaganda, recruitment, and incitement to violence.

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleges that Al-Jazeera employed operatives linked to Hamas and PIJ as journalists, compensated terrorist leaders for interviews, and spread extremist narratives. The plaintiffs argue that these actions contributed to the planning and execution of the October 7 attack, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 civilians, including U.S. citizens, and led to mass kidnappings.

Among the plaintiffs is Maurice Shnaider, the uncle of murdered victims Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas. Attorneys Robert J. Tolchin from New York and Nitsana Darshan-Leitner from Israel represent the plaintiffs. Meanwhile, Jordan Cope, the Director of Policy Education at StandWithUs, is a legal consultant. The lawsuit highlights longstanding allegations that Al-Jazeera has close ties to terrorist organizations, a claim frequently supported by Israeli officials and security experts.

“Terrorist organizations require financial support, logistical networks, and media outlets to further their agenda,” said Darshan-Leitner, president of Shurat HaDin. “The evidence shows Al-Jazeera has acted as an accomplice to Hamas and PIJ, promoting their ideology and enabling their operations.”

The complaint alleges that Al-Jazeera’s journalists included multiple Hamas and PIJ operatives, some directly involved in the October 7 attack. The network is also accused of glorifying terrorists, inciting further violence, and financially supporting individuals linked to these groups. Exclusive interviews with Hamas leaders—some of whom orchestrated attacks on Israeli and American civilians—are cited as evidence in the case.

Under the ATA, U.S. victims of terrorism can pursue damages from those who provide material support to terrorist organizations. Plaintiffs include survivors of the attack and the families of Americans killed or injured. Shnaider expressed his family's anguish:

“The brutal murder of Shiri, Kfir, and Ariel by Gaza terrorists is an unspeakable atrocity that has shattered our family forever. The kidnapping and killing of toddlers is beyond comprehension. While no lawsuit can erase our pain, we are determined to seek justice and hold those responsible accountable.”

This legal action is part of a broader effort to combat terrorism financing and propaganda. The attorneys involved specialize in addressing extremist groups through legal measures, aiming to dismantle the global networks that support terrorist organizations.