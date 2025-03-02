Now a ceasefire is taking place without any return for Israel - hostage families

Families of hostages from the Tikva (Hope) Forum demanded on Sunday that Israel walk back its acceptance of a framework by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff for a temporary ceasefire during the Ramadan and Passover period.

The Tikva Forum represents some family members of hostages who have pushed for military pressure and come out against dealing with Hamas, although they have come out in favor of some possible deals that would bring all the hostages home at once.

"We demand to abandon the Witkoff framework and return to the Trump framework – all together or unleash hell on Hamas," the forum said in a statement.

The forum emphasized that one of the practical implications of the Witkoff plan is that "at this moment, a ceasefire is taking place without any return for Israel."

"A ceasefire during Ramadan is a huge reward for Hamas, and it must not be given without the return of all the hostages home," the forum added. Israelis watch the release of hostages from Hamas captivity as part of a deal between Israel and Hamas, at Hostage square in Tel Aviv, February 22, 2025. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Uncertain second stage

The forum said that a model with two stages of returning hostages, especially if the second stage is uncertain, is abandoning the hostages.

"The government of Israel must internalize – the hostages do not have time for unnecessary phases. We see the condition of those who have returned," the forum said, calling on the state to "act decisively and use all its tools to pressure Hamas, rather than surrender again and again."

"The Witkoff framework is unacceptable to us, and we are shocked that the government has accepted it."

Eli Albag, the father of freed hostage Liri Albag, who was freed at the start of the most recent hostage deal, commented on the stalled hostage deal to Kan on Sunday.

"I am worried and concerned. I hope that the humanitarian pressure might help advance the completion of the deal, and the State of Israel and its Prime Minister must do everything to bring back all the hostages – every last one of them. And fast. They have no time in captivity," he said.

Some family members of hostages claimed that Israel's government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have purposely sabotaged a deal.

Yehuda Cohen, whose son Nimrod is held in captivity an whose family said they recognized in a video put out by Hamas Saturday, addressed US President Donald Trump from a proitest for the hostages Saturay night.

"Netanyahu is trying to sabotage your agreement, Mr. President. Netanyahu is the one creating the current crisis in the talks. He is the one who violated the agreement and dragged his feet.Don't let him blow up the deal," he said Saturday.

"Netanyahu is undermining the agreement to convince you to allow him to resume fighting. He is driven by political and personal considerations at the expense of the hostages, whom we may lose forever," he added.

"The hostage families trust you, Mr. President. Demand that Netanyahu uphold the agreement, end the war, swiftly advance Phase B, and bring everyone back in one phase—now."

Iifat Kalderon, cousin of released hostage Ofer Kalderon, also accused Netanyahu of purposely sabotaging a deal at the protest.

"The latest obstruction, called the extension of Phase A, is a selection among the hostages. The Prime Minister of the Jewish state is making a selection among his own people," she said.

"But we will not give in—enough with the obstructions. We will not let you, Netanyahu, sacrifice lives. We demand everyone back in one phase—now."

Danny Elgarat, whose brother Itzhak was killed in captivity and whose body was brought back last week, also spoke at the rally.

"Itzik was abandoned to his death in Hamas captivity, and there are no words to describe our rage and sense of missed opportunity. He could have been saved," he said.

"My brother was sacrificed by Netanyahu and his partners, who deliberately sabotaged a series of deals for criminal political and personal interests. And they are doing it again now. Even now, we see how Netanyahu is undermining the agreement and obstructing the next phase."