'I deserve a raise' for looking at her: Lapid slammed for remarks on MK Strock

In response to the controversy, Lapid stated, "It's a shame I didn't see such outrage when Orit Strock said that we should give up on the hostages and abandon them to die."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 2, 2025 20:35
Head of the opposition Yair Lapid attends the swearing in ceremony of Justice Isaac Amit as president of the Supreme Court, at the president residence in Jerusalem, February 13, 2025. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Head of the opposition Yair Lapid attends the swearing in ceremony of Justice Isaac Amit as president of the Supreme Court, at the president residence in Jerusalem, February 13, 2025.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israeli Opposition leader and Yesh Atid Chair Yair Lapid sparked controversy after his remarks regarding Religious Zionist Minister Orit Strock during a Sunday interview with Israeli comedian Dor Kahn.

The backlash for Lapid's statement came after he slammed Strock in the interview, saying, "I look at Orit Strock. Just for that, I deserve a raise."

In response to the statement, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich backed Strock, writing in an X/Twitter post, "Yair, you’re confused. The poison machine is your Twitter account, and deceitful manipulations are what come out of your mouth when you’re not busy with a misogynistic attack on minister Strock—one of the best politicians Israel has known. Apologize."

Former national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also criticized Lapid for his statement writing in an X post, "Amazing how the 'enlightened camp' supported for years an empty, ignorant, and mainly foolish person like Yair Lapid, who objectifies and harms women."

Orit Strock, National Mission Minister attends a swearing in ceremony for newly appointed judges at the President's residence in Jerusalem, on June 23, 2024. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Orit Strock, National Mission Minister attends a swearing in ceremony for newly appointed judges at the President's residence in Jerusalem, on June 23, 2024. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

In response to the criticism, Lapid later posted a response in defense of his statement to X. 

Lapid's response 

"I see that the poison machine is really rattled because I said I struggle to look at Orit Strock. No amount of deceitful manipulations will help them. Everyone understood that I was talking about her conduct, not about her appearance," Lapid wrote. 

"It's a shame I didn't see such outrage when Orit Strock said that we should give up on the hostages and abandon them to die. I'm waiting for Strock's apology," he concluded. 

Stay updated with the latest news!

Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter

Subscribe Now

Strock's controversial past comments on hostages 

Strock recently sparked controversy regarding her comments on the hostages held in Hamas captivity. She had stated that winning the war is more important than bringing back every hostage during an interview with Amit Segal at Arutz Sheva's Jerusalem conference last week. 

“The truth is that in your eyes, winning the war—I'm not saying this judgmentally—is more important than bringing back the last hostage,” Segal told Strock in the interview. 

“I agree, winning the war is more important,” Strock confirmed, adding that this had been the Israeli consensus for a decade.



Related Tags
Yair Lapid
Orit Strock
Bezalel Smotrich
Itamar Ben-Gvir
Gaza hostages