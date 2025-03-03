'Through faith, I returned': Agam Berger visits Joseph's Tomb, prays for soldiers

"I want to thank our soldiers, you are true heroes," recently released hostage Agam Berger stated during her visit to Joseph's Tomb in Nablus on Sunday night.

She was accompanied by her mother, Meirav, the head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, and Rabbi Elyakim Levanon.

The group was escorted by Colonel Ariel Gonen, Major Ron Levy, the IDF, the Border Police, and Israel Police forces.

Berger, a female observer from Nahal Oz, was held hostage in Gaza for 482 days before being released as part of phase one of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

At Joseph’s Tomb, Berger lit a candle and was presented with a certificate by Dagan which featured the words "I chose the path of faith" - taken from Berger's first words following her release from captivity.

captivity survivor Agam Berger, visited Joseph's Tomb in Nablus last night:“I want to say thank you to you, the soldiers. Take care of yourselves, that you are truly heroes. And don't forget anyone. They need us, they need our prayers, they need us to be strong for them"צילום… pic.twitter.com/eWSXBB2vNI — Iris (@streetwize) March 3, 2025

"Agam Berger, with your unshakable faith, you preserved the Jewish spirit," the certificate read. "With your strength, you uplifted an entire generation. With your determination, you gave the people of Israel courage and hope."

Dagan also presented Berger with a prayer book engraved with her name. "Agam, you symbolize faith," he told her. "You don’t know how much the people of Israel love and admire you."

"Agam, you are a symbol, and your mother, who raised you this way, is a symbol of something beyond human. You remained steadfast in your Jewish identity, keeping kosher and upholding Jewish dignity in impossible conditions. Even those barbarians respected you for it," Dagan continued.

"Your presence here, at the holy resting place of Joseph the Righteous—who rose from the pit to greatness—is deeply moving."

May God bring salvation through the IDF, the Israeli government, and the entire nation of Israel, and bring all the hostages home with a great victory," Dagan concluded.

Return of hostages

Rabbi Levanon blessed both Berger and her mother and also prayed for the return of the hostages and for Israel's victory in the way.

"May you be a messenger for the people of Israel, bringing good news and seeing the good in everyone," he prayed.

Meirav Berger said that, following October 7, she had twice attempted to visit Joseph's Tomb but had not succeeded. Agam Berger reunited with her family following her release from Hamas captivity. January 30, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"Today, it finally happened," she said. "It feels like Joseph the Righteous invited you, Agam, so we could come here together and pray for the redemption of the people of Israel."

"I came here to pray for our brothers to return home to their families. Family is a sacred value, and Agam deeply missed her family in captivity. We must return to our roots, see ourselves as one family, and bring the hostages back," she added.

"Agam was kidnapped because she is a Jew, and now is the time for us to return to our identity, our values, and to live as Jews. May redemption come soon, with mercy."

Shortly after her release from Gaza, during her transit to Israeli territory via IDF helicopter, Berger wrote on a board: "I chose the path of faith, and through faith, I have returned. Thank you to all the people of Israel and the heroic soldiers of the IDF—there is no one like you in the world!"