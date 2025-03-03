Ben-Gvir accuses Eli Sharabi of 'echoing Hamas propaganda' regarding prison conditions

Former national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir accused released hostage Eli Sharabi of "echoing Hamas propaganda" when the latter spoke of his experiences in captivity during an interview with N12's Uvda last week.

Ben-Gvir's made the accusation in a Channel 13 interview on Saturday, after Sharabi stated that Ben-Gvir's decision to enforce stricter conditions for terrorists in Israeli prisons was what led to Hamas worsening the treatment of hostages in captivity.

"I am proud of my actions," Ben-Gvir stated, adding that he would not apologize for the decision.

בן גביר לא מתנצל בפני אלי שרעבי על ההתבטאויות שהביאו להרעה בתנאי החטופים: "אני גאה במעשים שלי" | צפו בריאיון המלא אצל מוריה וברקו >> https://t.co/LDF6jeOHsc@MoriahAsraf pic.twitter.com/oOmo1L0lhl — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) March 1, 2025

This followed an earlier statement on February 24, when Ben-Gvir wrote on his personal X/Twitter that "Channel 13 decided to legitimize the atrocities committed by Hamas against the hostages, with an announcement that, because of the change in the conditions of the terrorists in the prison led by me, Hamas abused our hostages."

"They apparently forgot that the terrorists murdered, raped, and massacred Jews long before I implemented changes in the conditions of terrorists in prison. They don't need any excuse to do this, other than our very existence," Ben-Gvir added.

בחדשות 13 החליטו להעניק הערב לגיטימציה לזוועות שביצע חמאס בחטופים, עם פרסום לפיו בגלל שינוי תנאי המחבלים בכלא שהובלתי, חמאס התעלל בחטופינו.הם כנראה שכחו שהמחבלים רצחו, אנסו וטבחו ביהודים, עוד הרבה לפני שבוצעה הרפורמה בתנאי המחבלים בכלא. הם לא זקוקים לשום תירוץ כדי לעשות זאת,… — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) February 24, 2025

Strict conditions for terrorist murderers

"Thousands of terrorist murderers who were in Israeli prisons enjoyed indulgent and extravagant conditions. Until the coalition members are able to also respond to my demand to enact a death penalty law for terrorists, the conditions for terrorists in prison will continue to be the most stringent according to the law," Ben-Gvir wrote.