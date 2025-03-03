'The prime minister dug your grave': Brother lays slain hostage Itzik Elgarat to rest

Family, friends, and Israelis gathered to pay their final respects to Itzik Elgarat, who was killed in Hamas captivity and laid to rest Monday at Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Itzik's brother Danny, who has been one of the faces of the families' fight to bring the hostages home, spoke at the funeral, harshly criticizing the government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayhu.

While Itzik had managed to survive his captors, injury sustained on October 7, and many months of captivity, he was "vanquished" by the prime minister who abandoned him and torpedoed hostage deals for personal political gain, Danny said.

Danny Elgarat, collapsed on the coffin of his brother Itzik, who was murdered by Hamas while in captivity in Gaza. (credit: YAEL GADOT)

The country turned its back on you

"Your coffin is wrapped in the flag of the country you loved so much that turned its back on you," he said.

Danny, who has worn a yellow star for months, drawing a connection between the October 7 massacres and the Holocaust, emphasized that Nir Oz has been through a holocaust, placing his yellow star on his brother's coffin.

"My brother, forgive me, forgive me for failing to bring you back alive. I must not have done enough. I was not able to bring the whole nation to rise up and save you and the other hostages," Danny added.