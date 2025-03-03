Two injured in confrontation between bereaved families, police at Knesset

At least two people were injured in a confrontation between the bereaved parents and police officers after the parents were blocked from entering the Knesset plenum on Monday.

The October 7 Council, a group consisting of October 7 victims' family members, called on the Israeli government to launch a commission of inquiry into the Hamas massacre in a statement at the Knesset on Monday.

The Knesset guard on Monday reportedly refused entry to dozens of families who had come to the Israeli parliament to take part in the discussion on the establishment of a state probe. "We call on Amir Ohana, Knesset Speaker, to intervene immediately," the families called.

Eyal Eshel, father of IDF field observer Roni Eshel, who was killed by Hamas terrorists on October 7, spoke in favor of launching a probe to look into the October 7 attacks.

"October 7 could have been prevented," Eyal Eshel said. "For months, I've been shouting that we must investigate, the shredders are running...the information is disappearing.

"In what world do I myself have to investigate why they didn't come to save my eldest daughter, who was burned to death?" he asked.

The October 7 Council had previously launched a civilian probe into October 7, to be dismantled upon the establishment of a state probe.

Rachel Goldberg-Polin, the mother of Hersh, who was killed while in Hamas captivity in the tunnels, spoke on Monday.

"Hersh was held in Gaza, tortured, starved, and executed alongside five beautiful people," she said. "In 2002, Bush signed into law 9.11... its mandate was both to lay out the facts that led to the attack and to prevent further attacks. When it was completed, President Bush declassified the report.

"I, along with 83%...call to form a state commission of inquiry...to do what every democracy should do, listen to the vast majority of people."