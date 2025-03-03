Iran looking to launch eastern terror front against Israel, Katz warns

Israel will commence construction on the eastern border security fence in the coming months, Defense Minister Israel Katz announced during a visit to the Jordan Valley on Monday. The project, aimed at strengthening Israel’s border security and countering terrorism, is part of a broader national strategy to prevent weapons smuggling and Iranian-backed terrorist activity.

Defense Minister Israel Katz speaks from the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, March 3, 2025. (DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Katz expressed concern that Iran would use proxies to attack Israel from the eastern border.

Katz met with local regional council leaders and security coordinators from settlements along Israel’s eastern border, discussing the security challenges they face. The meeting, attended by Jordan Valley Regional Council Chairman David Elhayani and other local officials, took place ahead of the planned construction of the 425-kilometer-long barrier, which will stretch from southern Golan Heights to the Samar sand dunes north of Eilat.

Billions of shekels in favor of security

The Border and Seam Directorate will execute the 5.2 billion NIS project in coordination with the Engineering and Construction division, the Defense Procurement Directorate, the Force Buildup Directorate, and the IDF's Central and Southern Commands.

The initiative also includes the establishment of Nahal outposts along the fence route, further reinforcing Israel's presence in the area. According to Katz, the project is directly tied to efforts to dismantle terrorist networks operating in Judea and Samaria and prevent Iran from establishing an eastern terror front against Israel.

During his visit, Katz expressed his condolences to the victims of the recent terror attack in Haifa, emphasizing the government's commitment to fighting terrorism.

"We must eradicate terrorism—and that is exactly what we will do," Katz stated.

"I told the regional council heads that we will swiftly complete the construction of the security fence along the Israel-Jordan border to prevent weapons smuggling, counter terrorism, and strengthen settlement presence. Work will begin in the coming months with the goal of completing it within three years."

Katz highlighted the strategic connection between neutralizing terrorist infrastructure in Judea and Samaria and constructing the fence, calling it a key element in Israel’s broader counterterrorism efforts.

Several other higher-ups in the Defense Ministry attended the meeting, as well as several regional council heads.