Netanyahu's medical file will not be transferred to defamation lawsuit defendants

The documents of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s medical file will not be shared with the defendants of his defamation lawsuit against journalists Ben Caspit, Uri Misgav, and attorney Gonen Ben Yitzhak, Judge Menachem Mizrahi ruled on Tuesday.

At the request of Netanyahu’s attorney, Uriel Nizri, the medical records were submitted for the court’s review only.

On Tuesday morning, Judge Mizrahi ruled that the 43 documents in Netanyahu’s medical file (dating between 2022 and 2025) will remain in the court’s possession.

After receiving a reprimand from the court for delaying the submission, Netanyahu handed over the required documents earlier this week in a sealed envelope, as per his attorney’s request.

Judge Mizrahi, presiding over the defamation case concerning Netanyahu’s health condition, determined that the medical records do not contain evidence relevant to the dispute at hand.

השופט מנחם מזרחי, במילים מנומסות, כותב שלאחר שעיין בתיקו הרפואי של נתניהו, הגיע למסקנה שהטענות של גונן בן יצחק ואורי משגב שנתניהו חולה בסרטן הלבלב הן בלבול מוח. pic.twitter.com/3trpGFPu7i — אבישי גרינצייג (@avishaigrinzaig) March 4, 2025

Details of the lawsuit

Netanyahu filed the libel suit against Caspit, Misgav, and Ben Yitzhak in May 2024.

The lawsuit alleged that Ben Itzhak, the primary defendant, and Misgav had made claims about Netanyahu's health, including Ben Itzhak stating that Netanyahu had pancreatic cancer and Misgav saying the prime minister was in poor health.

A few weeks before the lawsuit was filed, Ben Itzhak published a Tweet directed at Netanyahu: "Following your visit last night to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, I received information that you were treated for pancreatic cancer. I wish you good health, but it is appropriate for the man who leads the system to courageously face the public and disclose his true condition. You are sending our children to war, and if you are indeed undergoing oncological treatment, there are grave implications. Your health, in this sense, is not a private or personal matter. Reveal the truth about your condition to the public now."

Bini Ashkenazi contributed to this report.