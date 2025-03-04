Herzog says tribulations of Jewish students at US universities are 'a wake-up call'

A delegation of 18 federal judges from across America is on an intensive visit to Israel under the auspices of the World Jewish Congress.

As a lawyer and the son and husband of lawyers, Israeli President Isaac Herzog was particularly interested in comparing American and Israeli legal systems and also dwelt briefly on the International Court of Justice, which appears to be ill-disposed towards Israel.

After explaining the judicial appointments system in Israel and moving on to the ICJ, Herzog said that there is no trust in the judges “and it’s becoming more difficult.”

“I truly have faith in national leadership and national law and promoting the Charter of Human Rights, but it's now become a political game,” he said.

Herzog quoted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who lamented in a recent speech that other democratic countries are unwilling to listen to Israel’s voice. Israeli President Isaac Herzog during a BBC interview, Sunday, February 9, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

“We are here protecting the West and the free world,” said Herzog, adding that Israel finds itself trying to keep hold of an incredible democracy, “which is the only one in the region.”

He also mentioned that events of the past year or so have nearly changed the perception of Israel in the eyes of her neighbors.

The conversation moved to the hostages in Gaza and what can be done to secure their release.

This is an endless topic with Herzog, who raises it at meetings with large and small groups, heads of state, and other influential figures.

One of the judges asked whether Israel was concerned that it might be losing in the battle of worldwide ideas. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Concerns for Israelis and Jews worldwide

Herzog conceded that there is concern, not for Israel alone but for Jewish students in American universities who are constantly suffering harassment. “It’s a wake-up call - unbelievable - shocking!” he declared.

Also mentioned in the conversation were Israel’s minorities and the heroism of both soldiers and civilians.

Although the meeting was serious for the most part, it did have its humorous moments, such as when Herzog asked his guests to introduce themselves and where they came from.

After everyone had introduced themselves, Roy Altman, the leader of the group, said that he came from a much better place than any of his colleagues - Miami, which he said is just like Tel Aviv. “We've got Jews; we’ve got Zionists - and we've got Cubans.”

Altman, who was born in Caracas, Venezuela, is an alumnus of Columbia University and Yale Law School. At Columbia, he was a quarterback on the football team and a pitcher on the baseball team.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Altman, noting that Herzog is a second president and the first born in Israel after the establishment of the state (and the fourth altogether counting Presidents Navon, Weizman, and Rivlin), asked him who was the better president - he or his father.

Herzog unhesitatingly replied, “My father,” then went into a brief review of his father’s diverse talents and accomplishments, adding that he was, however, honored to have been voted president.

The next stop for the delegation was the Supreme Court, and Herzog advised the Americans that they should make every effort to meet the Chief Justice.

Israelis who were present were well aware that it’s not only in America that Jews suffer humiliation and harassment.