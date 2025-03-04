Father of woman murdered at Nova Festival takes own life due to grief

Sofia Bongart loved red roses. She once told her family: “After I die, make me a white grave and bring me a red rose.” She had just completed her military service and was beginning her adult life—a joyful and optimistic young woman. On October 7, she traveled with a close friend to the Nova Festival, where both were murdered. Every week, her father, Vladislav, visited her white grave and placed red roses on it. He carried the pain inside, withdrawing and deteriorating. Ten days ago, he ended his life at 48 years old.

Now, in their apartment in Karmiel, Anna, his wife, and their younger daughter, Evelina, remain. Ten days after this second devastating blow, Anna spoke about the beautiful life their family once had and her attempt to rebuild while bearing immense grief. Vladislav and Anna immigrated to Israel from Ukraine in 2006 with Sofia, who was four at the time. They arrived in Karmiel and started building their new life.

In the Galilee, 13 years ago, their second daughter, Evelina, was born. A small, happy, and close-knit family. "Vladislav's dream was for us to have our own apartment so the girls would have their own space, something to hold onto after we were no longer here," said Anna. The young couple worked hard, saved every shekel, and eventually bought an apartment.

Sofia was educated in Karmiel’s school system, attending Ort Psagot High School. “She was a quiet and well-mannered girl. She always respected those around her and was very sociable,” wrote Adi Alon, her middle school homeroom teacher. After finishing school, she enlisted in the IDF and served as a social welfare NCO in the City of Training Bases. In December 2022, she completed her mandatory service and was discharged from the military. A young woman with her whole adult life ahead of her.

Childhood friends died next to each other

Her closest childhood friend was Liraz Nissan, with whom she spent much of her time. As the weekend of Simchat Torah approached, they decided to go to a party. They debated between an event at the Kinneret and the Nova Festival. “In the end, they chose Nova and managed to get tickets at the last minute,” Anna said. After celebrating Simchat Torah evening with their families, Sofia and Liraz planned to meet. At 3:00 a.m., Sofia left her home and picked up Liraz, who was staying with her family in Acre. By 6:00 a.m., they arrived at Nova.

“Sofia was a mature and responsible girl, and I always trusted her and never worried. She traveled a lot, and my only concern was road safety. We had an agreement that she would always update me when she reached her destination. At 6:00 AM, when they got to Nova, she texted me: ‘I arrived,’” Anna recalled.

Shortly after entering the festival, the horrific barrage of rockets began. “People around them were told to lie on the ground and wait for it to be over. She trusted the army so much,” Anna said. At 8:00 a.m., Sofia and Liraz decided to flee the festival grounds and ran toward Be’eri.

When they got close to the kibbutz, they were warned that it was too dangerous and turned back. Along with 14 other festival-goers escaping the massacre, they took shelter inside a small concrete bunker. Like other similar shelters in the area, which were packed with young people seeking refuge, the Be’eri bunker turned into a death trap. The terrorists shot into it and threw grenades inside.

Around 9:00 a.m., Liraz was hit. Sofia was beneath her. The horror continued, and at approximately 11:30 a.m., Sofia made a desperate attempt to escape. She stepped outside—and was shot dead. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“Until that day, everything was great. We knew that moving to Israel was a good decision,” Anna said. But on October 7, everything collapsed. “We put on a mask and carried our pain, but Vladislav never shared what he was going through,” she said. Every day, he went to work at Rafael. Before that, he had worked at Elbit. “At Rafael, he worked in production, and they said he did a great job,” Anna shared.

Each morning, he went to work, came home in the afternoon, and twice a week, he visited the cemetery with red roses. “At work, he never mentioned that his daughter had been murdered. He didn’t want people looking at him with pity. He refused help and was consumed from within. But I never feared he would harm himself,” Anna said.

11 days ago, the couple had planned to visit Vladislav’s relatives. A close uncle he was attached to had passed away, and they were going to pay a condolence visit. Sofia returned home and, as planned, called him from the car. Vladislav didn’t answer. She assumed he had fallen asleep. When she went up to their apartment and opened the door, she saw him—and realized what had happened. He had decided to end his life and the suffering he carried.

Now, only a mother and daughter remain from what was once a small, happy family. “I will get up and face it. I have to provide for our home,” Anna said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and may be suicidal, please seek professional help. You can contact the ERAN emotional support hotline at 1201 or visit their website, as well as the Sahar online support service.