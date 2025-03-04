Protesters support Kim Arad in her bid to keep sex offending psychologist behind bars

Women and Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel (ARCCI) activists gathered Tuesday outside Maasiyahu Prison in Ramle to support Kim Ariel Arad in her bid to keep her attacker, Psychologist Yuval Carmi, behind bars for the duration of his sentence.

Arad spoke before a parole committee to explain why Carmi, who was convicted of sexually assaulting her and another woman when they were his patients, should serve the full three-year and three-month sentence he was given in August of 2022.

Arad, assaulted by Carmi when she was 16 and treated by Carmi for a sexual offense against her as a child, came forward publicly to share her story, while the other patient remained anonymous.

Carmi was also ordered to pay NIS 100,000 in compensation to Arad and NIS 30,000 to the second victim.

The psychologist admitted to his crimes as part of a plea deal with the state in exchange for a change in the language in the indictment from committing “indecent acts without consent” to “indecent acts between a mental health provider and their patients.” Protesters gathred to support Kim Arad (credit: Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel)

Sharing personal experiences

One of the women who came to support Arad was Michal Danino Hacohen, who shared her own experience standing before the parole board to keep her attacker behind bars for his full sentence.

"You and I know that the harm caused always stays even after the prison time is over," she told Arad.

"No one deserves early release [for the offender who hurt them]. The fact that you are standing here, giving a ton of strength to other victims with your face revealed... thank you from the bottom of my heart."

She told Arad that her own bid to keep her attacker behind bars was successful, and added that "we are here behind you for anything you need."

In the lead up to Carmi's turn before the parole board, Arad said that "The thought of his early release, before serving his full sentence, weighs heavily on me and evokes unbearable feelings. Memories of those terrible days overwhelm me, bringing with them reflexes of vomiting, uncontrollable fears, and a constant sense of threat that follows me throughout the day," the ARCCI said. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The ARCCI made a statement Tuesday saying that "Carmi exploited the soul of the girl before him for his own sexual whims, harming her repeatedly. After a grueling legal process, Carmi was sentenced to only three years and three months in prison for sexually assaulting two of his patients, and today he appeared before a parole board."

"Time and again, the justice system fails in its treatment of sexual assault survivors, unable to see or understand them. It imposes impossible demands on them," said Hila Neubach, Director of Legal Affairs at the ARCCI.

"We hope that the words Kim spoke today before the committee will break through the system’s barriers and prevent Carmi’s early release. Someone who exploited the power and trust granted to him due to his sensitive position must serve his full sentence—already a lenient one—as ruled by the court, allowing the women he harmed to continue their recovery process."

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.