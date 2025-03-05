Freed hostage Liri Albag reveals harrowing details of her captivity

Former hostage Liri Albag said now she feels like everything that had happened was just a nightmare and never happened in an interview with N12 on Wednesday.

"I keep waiting for someone to wake me up an tell me, 'You dreamed it, it didn't happen,'" she said. "But unfortunately, it did."

On the day Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and stormed the Nahal Oz base where she served alongside Naama Levy, Daniella Gilboa, Karina Ariev and Agam Berger, the terrorists tied her up with other soldiers. Liri explained how at that moment, she thought they were going to be executed and just by looking in the eyes of terrorists, "you could see the evil."

"I was sure that as we stood there, bound, they were about to massacre us, to line us up and shoot us," she described those moments. "I went into survival mode. I asked myself, 'What can I do to make it out alive?'"

Liri Albag doing a heart sign from the helicopter window. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

'You're coming with us to Gaza'

According to Liri, the terrorists told the girls, "'If you listen to us, we won't kill you. You're coming with us to Gaza.' We told them, 'Yes, take us to Gaza.'"

Liri was released in the first week of the ceasefire deal, along with Daniella, Naama, and Karina, after 477 days.