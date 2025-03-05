'I didn't know he had a bomb' - Israeli driver on Bat Yam bus bomb terrorist - report

The terrorist who planted the bomb on the buses in Bat Yam has been arrested, Kan reported on Wednesday evening.

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) arrested two Jewish-Israeli suspects who were involved in transporting the terrorist that planted bombs on buses in Bat Yam.

The two suspects who were arrested were charged with attempted murder.

The terrorist illegally crossed over into Israeli territory and was arrested shortly after the bomb exploded.

He was picked up by an Israeli citizen from a construction site in the center of the country, who drove him to a checkpoint and then to Bat Yam, where he was later arrested. An indictment will be filed against Israel on Thursday. SECURITY FORCE personnel examine one of the empty buses on which an explosion took place on Thursday night in Bat Yam. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

The interrogation

"On the day of the attack, I picked up the terrorist from the construction site," one of the Israeli suspects said during his interrogation.

"The person who connected us was Y., the taxi driver from Bat Yam. He gave the terrorist my phone number. The terrorist called me. I picked him up and drove him twice that day. Once in the afternoon from Israel to the checkpoint."

"The second time [the terrorist] called in the evening and asked me to take him from the checkpoint to Bat Yam," the suspect said.

"He got into the car. He sat next to me with the bag. I didn't know there was a bomb there and that he was a terrorist. I dropped him off in Bat Yam and drove away."

The suspect also admitted to being paid by the terrorist for driving him.