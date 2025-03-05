Sa'ar, Smotrich praise justice minister's decision to remove A-G from position

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar applauded Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s move to remove Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara from her position in a post on X/Twitter on Wednesday.

“Removing the Attorney-General from office is an extreme step… but the Attorney General's conduct is also highly extreme,” Sa’ar wrote.

“She has become a full-fledged political player who systematically works against the government with the transparent goal of bringing it down.”

Sa’ar wrote that he cares deeply about the institution of the Attorney-General, and it is currently being "destroyed," only being trusted by half the nation.

He continued, saying that Baharav-Miara did her job well during her first year in office, but she is currently “the furthest place from there.” Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara sits next to Justice Minister Yariv Levin at a ceremony for retiring acting chief justice Uzi Vogelman, at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, in October. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

Attorney Baharav-Miara left the justice minister no choice but to take the action he announced this evening, and it is she who, through her conduct, convinced him that this step was necessary,” Sa’ar wrote.

'The correct move'

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also praised the decision, calling it “The correct move, so important, so necessary.”

“Perhaps one needs to be here in Washington and learn from President Trump how a real democracy functions, where public servants and officials serve the policies of elected officials and do not repeatedly sabotage them time after time after time," he stated.