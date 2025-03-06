Dozens of wristbands: Sharon Halevi’s tribute to fallen soldiers

The wife of former IDF chief of staff Herzi Halevi wore dozens of bracelets to honor fallen soldiers during the IDF changeover ceremony in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

Sharon Halevi attended the event where her husband handed over command to his successor, Lt.-Gen Eyal Zamir. Following his farewell speech, both the outgoing and incoming chiefs of staff visited the Western Wall and later the President’s Residence, where they received a blessing from President Isaac Herzog.

In one of the photographs taken at the event, Sharon Halevi was seen wearing numerous colorful bracelets on both wrists.

When asked about their significance, she explained that the bracelets had been given to her by the families of fallen IDF soldiers she visited during the Iron Swords War.

Each bracelet was a tribute to the memory of a fallen soldier, she explained. Herzli Halevi runs for the first time in Hatufim Square together with his wife Sharon, who is wearing bracelets in memory of the fallen. (credit: Screenshot via Maariv/section 27A)

Unwavering support

During his farewell speech, Herzi Halevi took a moment to thank his wife and children, emphasizing her unwavering support throughout his military career:

“You always stood by my side and were a source of strength and pride. With humor that contains some truth, you said from time to time, Sharon, that defending the country is my first priority,” he said.

“I am glad that you chose to walk with me. You paved the way for me and illuminated it. You agreed to give up large parts of myself for the sake of the common good.”

He continued, acknowledging her dedication during the war:

"From the day the war broke out, you went and did not give up on yourself. You went to the pain—I know you asked me not to mention it, but I allow myself to."

"You went to every place where there was pain and sorrow. You went to listen, to strengthen; even if you heard criticism, you did not let up."

“You went to every place where there was pain and sorrow. You went to listen, to strengthen; even if you heard criticism, you did not let up.”