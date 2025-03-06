Netanyahu considering firing Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar in coming weeks - report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering removing Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar from his post in the coming weeks, Channel 12 reported on Thursday.

The report further claimed that Netanyahu's close circle has evaluated this possibility from a legal aspect as well.

Earlier this week, the Israeli news outlet reported that Ronen Bar hinted he would only resign from his duties when the remaining hostages were released from the Gaza Strip.

Bar reportedly also said he intends to ensure that a state investigation committee into the October 7 massacre is established.

Also this week, the Shin Bet published its probe into the events of the October 7 massacre. The agency’s report included accusations that Netanyahu’s policies regarding the Temple Mount, Palestinian prisoners’ treatment, and the judicial overhaul were significant motivators for Hamas to invade on the morning of October 7. (L-R) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar (credit: Canva)

Criticizing Bar

A message attributed to Netanyahu's inner circle, which was published shortly after, slammed Bar, stating he had failed in his handling of the response to the massacre.

The statement from Netanyahu’s circle noted that the Shin Bet director “misread the intelligence picture and was trapped in a misguided perception.

“Bar unequivocally asserted that Hamas sought to avoid a confrontation with Israel. He even saw potential for long-term stability in Gaza if Israel provided it with a positive economic outlook,” according to the statement.

“In addition to all this, the Shin Bet director did not see fit to wake the prime minister on the night of the attack – the most fundamental and essential decision imaginable,” it said.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.