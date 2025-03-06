The American message to Israel: Reviewing AI chip export restrictions

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich during their meeting in Washington this week that the US is reconsidering the ban on exporting AI chips to Israel and that developments on this matter may occur very soon.

"Don't be surprised if the policy changes in the near future," the US Treasury Secretary told his Israeli counterpart.

In January, the Biden administration announced restrictions on the sale of advanced chips, including artificial intelligence (AI) chips, to a list of countries, including Israel.

At the time, the administration stated that the restrictions were intended "to safeguard American technology and prevent it from falling into the wrong hands," referring primarily to Russia and China.

Israel was included on the list alongside countries such as Mexico, Poland, and India, meaning that exports to these nations would be restricted, requiring a special license for the sale of advanced chips.

'Close allies' were exempt from export limitations

In contrast, 18 countries, including France, Germany, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, were classified as "close allies" and were exempt from these export limitations.

The restrictions imposed by the administration on chip exports could create difficulties for Israel’s defense industries in acquiring advanced chips essential for critical technological developments, and the issue was raised in recent weeks by senior Israeli officials during meetings with their US counterparts.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told The Jerusalem Post that Biden’s decision to place Israel on the list was not based on objective considerations.

"This is related to their criticism of the war," the minister said.