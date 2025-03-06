Edan Alexander suffering torture, interrogations, starvation in captivity - N12

Recently released hostages conveyed a sign of life from American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, as well as alarming information about the conditions of his captivity, N12 revealed for the first time on Thursday night.

According to their testimonies, which have been passed on to his family, Alexander is being held in an underground tunnel without air or sunlight and is severely malnourished and underweight due to a lack of food.

The released hostages added that Alexander, a soldier who was kidnapped in IDF uniform, was treated much more harshly by his captors than civilian hostages. He has reportedly been severely interrogations and tortured.

Alexander was also handcuffed for almost all of his captivity, N12 continued.

However, the released hostages also revealed that Alexander apparently exhibited continual mental strength and cared for his well-being and that of fellow captives. Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigades hand over Israeli hostages to the Red Cross, in Khan Yunis, Gaza, February 15, 2025 (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

US efforts to get him released

This comes amid US envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff's statements about Alexander on Thursday, specifically that he is a "top priority," both as an American and because he is known to be wounded.

"Edan Alexander is very important to us. He is wounded, and he is a top priority. I hope we see good behavior [from Hamas] next week and that I can get there (to Qatar) and have good talks," Witkoff said.

Speaking of Trump's stance, Witkoff said, "An American is going to be a priority for him."