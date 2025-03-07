'Our Voices Are Heard': Honoring the slain female observers of October 7

For International Women's Day, an event called "Our Voices Are Heard" was held on Thursday in honor of the female observers murdered on October 7.

The event was organized in collaboration between six women's organizations: Women Wage Peace, WIZO, Na'amat, Bonot Alternativa, Avoda Shava, and Kolech: Religious Women's Forum, together with the families of the observers.

Singer Dana Berger hosted and performed at the event. The event took place at the female observers' monument between Kibbutz Alumim and Sa'ad.

The female observers, young soldiers who served at the IDF observation posts along the Gaza border, had been warning for months before October 7 about suspicious activity and unusual training in Gaza.

Despite their detailed and repeated reports, their warnings did not receive due attention.

The event positioned the female observers as a symbol of the unheard female voice and the importance of listening to the voices of women in society.

Recognizing women's voices

Its goal was to recognize the work of these young women, who operated under complex conditions with a sense of mission and an understanding of the significance of their role, while also expressing sorrow and apology for their silenced voices. Alongside this, it called for accountability and a commitment to ensuring that women's voices are never silenced again.

During the event, personal testimonies from the observers' families were heard, as well as statements from representatives of the participating organizations. The event highlighted the solidarity among the observers and the commitment of women's organizations to follow in their path and raise their voices—not only to honor their memory but to fulfill their social legacy.