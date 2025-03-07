Ten Indian foreign workers rescued from Palestinian village

Ten Indian foreign workers were rescued from al-Zaim after they were promised work in that area by a Palestinian resident who then took their passports, preventing them from leaving.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
THE POPULATION and Immigration Authority office in Jerusalem yesterday. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
THE POPULATION and Immigration Authority office in Jerusalem yesterday.
Ten Indian foreign workers were rescued from a Palestinian village close to Jerusalem in a joint IDF and Justice Ministry operation on Thursday night, the Population and Immigration Authority announced on Thursday.

The foreign workers were rescued from the Palestinian village of al-Zaim after they were promised work there by a Palestinian resident who then took their passports, preventing them from leaving the village and going back to Israel.

What happened?

The workers were in the town for over a month without any work and couldn't get back into Israel because the Palestinian withheld their passports, according to the statement.

The Palestinian resident tried to use their passports to get into Israel through the checkpoints quickly but was caught by the IDF, the statement said.

Indian passport (credit: FLICKR)
The Enforcement Administration sent representatives to retrieve the foreign workers at 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning and brought them to a safe place until their employment could be legally regulated.



