WATCH: Police use trucks to block road in attempt to prevent demonstrators reaching IDF HQ

Police blocked roads with trucks in order to prevent demonstrators from reaching the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv on Saturday night.

The call for protest at the headquarters was issued on Thursday by Kulanu Hatufim, a group of hostage families and activists who regularly protest at the Begin junction in a bid to put pressure on the government to continue and prioritize the hostage deal.

Anat, Matan Angrest's mother, took the stage to decry the medical status of her son, following the release of a video on Friday.

"We have another shocking video of Matan. He looks exhausted, desperate, and angry. His right hand is not functioning, his eyes and mouth are not symmetrical, his nose is broken, and there is serious uncertainty about the condition of his legs."

She added that "according to the testimonies of the returned hostages, everything is a result of the injury in battle, the interrogations and torture he underwent. Medical opinions say that the damage to his body is probably irreversible."

'I know what it is to be a hostage'

Karina Ariev also spoke, calling for the continuation of the deal. "I know what it is to be a hostage, and who Hamas is, and as someone who knows these two things, I say in a clear and unequivocal voice - the hostages before everything!"

She then addressed the remaining hostages in Arabic, "I know what you are going through right now. All the people and I are fighting for you, and we will never forget you - we will bring you back."

Idit, mother of Alon Ohel, shared her call for a complete victory: "The chief of staff said that we are facing one direction - victory. And I say to all of you today: There is only one victory - when all the hostages are home!"

Silvia Cunio, the mother of David and Ariel Cunio, who are hostages in Gaza, spoke at a rally on behalf of survivor Arbel Yehud:.

"Government of Israel - the hostages are out of time, your statements throughout the war have direct implications for the abuses and hell for us who are kidnapped there - I speak from experience. I will shout a million times, bring everyone back in one go, the living and the dead. Do not frighten the people with the question of price, but frighten yourselves, and maybe that will make you protect the citizens of the country better in the future."

Eve Young contributed to this report.