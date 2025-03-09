Electric scooter accidents, fatalities on the rise due to lack of enforcement

As electric scooters gain popularity in Israel, so does the number of accidents, leading to a rise in injuries and fatalities among both riders and pedestrians.

Despite this alarming trend, bureaucratic obstacles impede the effective enforcement of scooter-related traffic violations. For instance, municipal inspectors still do not have the authority to regulate violations on busy roads.

According to data from the Or Yarok, the Association for Safer Driving in Israel, in 2024, nine electric scooter riders were killed in road accidents — three times the number recorded in 2023. In 2022 and 2021, five electric scooter riders died in accidents each year. Fatalities were lower in previous years, with two deaths recorded in both 2020 and 2019.

In response to an inquiry from Maariv, the Israel Police reported that in 2024, 105 scooter riders suffered injuries of varying severity, including nine fatalities.

Dr. Nissim Ohana, director of the orthopedic department at Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, part of the Clalit Health Services, warned that scooters pose a particularly high risk due to the rider’s standing position.

"The severity of an injury in a traffic accident depends on factors such as the intensity of impact and the level of protection the body has," Dr. Ohana explained. "In cars and motorcycles, some crash energy is absorbed by the vehicle itself. But on a scooter, where the rider is completely exposed and standing, much of the impact is absorbed directly by the body."

Safety risks and enforcement challenges

Dr. Ohana noted that while motorcycles are more dangerous than cars, they are still structurally more robust than electric scooters, which lack mass and stability.

"We see many cases of severe fractures, particularly in the limbs. Even a small stone can cause a rider to lose balance, resulting in an accident and a broken ankle," he said. "A broken ankle can leave a person unable to work for about three months."

In one case, he treated a 60-year-old man who had tried his grandson’s electric scooter. "He lost his balance, fell, and broke his ankle, which left him disabled for three months," Ohana recounted.

Ohana also emphasized that high speeds increase accident risks. "Again and again, we see lives changed in an instant due to severe injuries, and unfortunately, some cases end in death," he said. "Understanding the exact circumstances of an accident is crucial in assessing an injured patient. Sometimes, patients don’t even realize the full extent of their injuries." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Given the growing dangers, Ohana recommends two measures to reduce accidents: "First, we must impose stricter speed limits. Some riders travel over 30 km/h (18.6 mph), which is extremely dangerous. Second, we need dedicated lanes for scooter and bicycle riders with minimal sharp curves. I often see riders speeding on the road, and it’s akin to someone walking among moving vehicles."

Legal Complexities and Liability

Attorney Dr. Asaf Posner, an expert in tort and insurance claims, pointed out that insurance coverage for electric scooter accidents is not always straightforward. "Legally, an electric scooter rider is considered a pedestrian. If they are hit by a car, the car's insurance must compensate them, just as it would for a pedestrian," he explained.

However, if a scooter rider causes an accident — damaging a car or injuring a pedestrian — they could be held liable under the Torts Ordinance, especially if negligence is proven. "If the rider has insurance, it will only apply if they are at fault," he added.

In cases involving minors, Posner noted that children over 12 can be held liable for damages. If an adult, such as a parent, allowed a child to ride a scooter, they may also be held responsible. "However, there is no automatic 'vicarious liability' for a parent regarding their child’s actions," he clarified.

Posner advised that if a scooter rider is involved in an accident with a car, they should follow the same steps as any injured pedestrian — obtain the driver’s details and insurance information, document any damages, and secure witness accounts. "Conversely, if a scooter rider injures someone, they should collect any available evidence —witnesses, security camera footage — to defend themselves in case of a lawsuit," he said.

Calls for Stronger Enforcement

Despite the alarming statistics, enforcement against traffic violations committed by scooter riders remains inconsistent and limited. While municipal inspectors have been granted more authority in recent years, they still lack the power to enforce violations committed on roads.

"We regularly conduct municipal enforcement against cyclists and scooter riders, but our jurisdiction is limited to sidewalks, crosswalks, and public parks," explained Avner Atiya, head of the Public Space Security Department and Municipal Enforcement Unit in Ramat Gan. "We issue fines for riding on sidewalks without a helmet, using two headphones while riding, talking on a phone, and carrying passengers on a scooter. The penalties range from 250 to 1,000 shekels."

Atiya stressed that municipal inspectors often witness scooter and bicycle violations on the roads but cannot intervene due to legal restrictions. "Expanding enforcement powers to include road violations would save lives," he asserted. However, such changes require legislative approval from the Knesset.

The Challenge in Tel Aviv: A "Scooter Capital"

According to the Israel Police, 41,817 citations were issued to electric bicycle and scooter riders in 2024. An additional 46,355 citations were given to motorcyclists and scooter riders.

Tel Aviv, often referred to as Israel’s "scooter capital," saw 45,076 citations issued to riders in 2024 — 20,986 for electric scooters, 11,073 for electric bicycles, 8,763 for motorcycles, and 4,254 for general two-wheeled vehicle violations. These fines were primarily issued for sidewalk-related offenses, with penalties ranging from NIS 250 for riding on a sidewalk to NIS 1,000 for using a phone while riding.

Tel Aviv Deputy Mayor Meital Lehavi estimates that the city has about 30,000 private electric scooters in addition to 5,500 shared scooters. She noted that despite safety challenges, the municipality is investing heavily in infrastructure, with plans to expand the city’s bike lane network by 183 km. (114 miles) to 250 km. (155 miles) by 2028.

"Small electric two-wheeled vehicles are a crucial part of the urban transportation system and help alleviate traffic congestion," said Lehavi. "However, their rapid adoption has outpaced regulation, creating new challenges. We have advocated for legislative changes, such as mandatory helmet use and requiring identification plates on electric vehicles, to improve safety."

Stricter Regulations and Increased Enforcement

Lehavi emphasized that the municipality is continuously working to improve safety conditions. "We are advocating for the authority to enforce speed limits and red-light violations electronically, provided all vehicles have identification plates," she said. "Until then, we are prioritizing enforcement against unregistered vehicles to establish uniform supervision over riders."

She also highlighted the importance of shared scooters, which account for about 5% of all vehicles in the city. "Shared scooters are better regulated because they have built-in speed limits and identification plates, making enforcement easier," she said. However, she acknowledged that parking remains an issue, as many riders do not park responsibly. "We have designated parking zones for scooters and enforce strict parking regulations on operators, who, in turn, enforce them on riders."

Lehavi concluded: "Our policy — combining infrastructure, education, and rigorous enforcement — is producing results. We will continue leading the way in making Tel Aviv a model for sustainable, traffic-free urban mobility."