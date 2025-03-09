COVID-19 was a 'social experiment', Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer player claims

A Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer player called COVID-19 a "social experiment" on a sports podcast on Saturday night, Israeli sports broadcasting channel, Channel 5, reported Sunday.

The soccer player, Eran Zehavi, admitted on the Ben Ben Baruch's Mojo podcast that he is a big conspiracy theorist; from the moon landing to COVID-19.

"I'm the biggest conspiracy theorist in the world," Zehavi said. "Have you seen the moon landing? How did we believe that? That kind of car on the moon? I wouldn't even drive that to Eilat. Do you realize how much they fooled us? In my opinion, we never landed on the moon, at least not back then."

COVID-19 was a 'social experiment'

Zehavi then went on to say that COVID-19 wasn't real. "To this day, I say it was a social experiment. One day, it just disappeared, and suddenly all the flights resume. It was just silenced, and no one knows what's what. There was something much bigger going on that just COVID. They inserted panic in us," he said. Face masks fly off, but is the COVID-19 pandemic really over? (Illustrative) (credit: Aboodi Vesakaran/Unsplash)

When COVID-19 first started, Zehavi said he flew to Thailand with his teammate, Dia Saba's family. When he returned to Israel, his children weren't allowed to go back to school. "They had to quarantine at home for two weeks," he said.

"A month later, I went back to China, and everything was open and normal. I've reached a point where I don't believe anything I read, and I'm used to it from my career," he explained. "One time, my mom came to me with an article and asked why I hadn't told her about what was written [in the article]. I told her that is something real happens, I'll tell her myself. Every morning, I call her. If I don't she thinks something happened."

Zehavi continues: "One time, I went out with friends and came home at four in the morning. I saw my daughter standing in front of me, and she said, ‘Dad, explain yourself.’ I told her, ‘I have to explain myself to Mom anyway, so if you want, come upstairs and hear the explanation too.’"