US envoy Boehler's direct talks with Hamas 'an utter mistake,' Smotrich says

Direct talks between US President Donald Trump’s Envoy for Hostages, Adam Boehler, and Hamas are an “utter mistake,” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotirch said in an interview on KAN Radio on Monday morning.

According to Smotrich, Boehler had “acted on his own accord” in order to free the captive soldier Idan Alexander, who is a US citizen. Boehler was acting “naively”, and the plan he proposed in Hamas’s name, whereby the organization agreed to disarm and return all hostages in return for a 5-10 year ceasefire, was “utter nonsense,” he said. Smotrich noted Boehler’s post on X on Sunday night clarifying that Hamas were “BY DEFINITION BAD people” (capital letters in source).

A member of Smotrich’s party, MK Simcha Rothman, made similar comments in a debate in the Knesset Constitution Committee on Monday morning.

Rothman's comments

According to Rothman, "Adam Boehler, and anyone who negotiates with Hamas, causes great harm to the return of hostages".

Rothman’s comments came in response to comments by Gil Dickman, cousin of Carmel Gat, who was murdered while in Hamas captivity in late August.