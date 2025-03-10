Mazkeret Batya man indicted for posing as woman to orchestrate child sex crimes  

A 21-year-old Mazkeret Batya resident was indicted for posing as a woman on social media and instructing parents to commit sex crimes against their children, the State Attorney announced Sunday.

The suspect, Uri Alfi, is accused of multiple crimes, including causing sodomy rape and indecent acts against children and family members, attempting to cause the rape of a minor family member, using the body of a minor to make inapproporiate content, threats, and many other charges.

As a result of Alfi making these requests, in a number of cases, fathers committed indecent acts on their children, and other family members committed acts against minors, documented it, and sent the documentation to Alfi, the state attorney said.

The suspect presented himself as a woman for over a year on various social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Telegram, and Catch Chat, using online AI tools to edit audio files to allow him to sound like a woman. TikTok (credit: REUTERS)

The defendant also corresponded with dozens of users, including minors, causing them to engage in sexual acts.

In February, one of the people Alfi encouraged to commit sex crimes was indicted on suspicion that he committed serious sex offenses against a two-year-old girl in his family, including oral sex.

These acts were filmed and shown to Alfi, who was posing as a 35-year-old woman.

Inappropriate content

On the suspect's computer, over 220 files with inappropriate content, including content featuring minors, were found, the state attorney added.

The State Attorney asked the court to extend Alfi's arrest until the end of legal proceedings against him.

The suspect "with his own hands caused severe sex crimes against many minors," the state attorney's cyber crimes department said in the request to extend Alfi's arrest. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

He "did not stop, did not hesitate, and did not worry as he staged a live stream of horrifying harm to a baby, toddler, four-year-old, seven-year-old, and many other minors."