'Trump, bring our dad back from Gaza': Daughters of Omri Miran plea for his release

Omri Miran's young daughters asked US President Donald Trump to help bring their dad back from Gaza in a video posted to Omri's wife Lishay's X/Twitter this week.

"Trump, help us bring our dad home from Gaza," the toddlers said, before giving a poster with their father's picture a hug and kiss.

"Dear @realDonaldTrump, my daughters talk about you all the time—they know you’re the one who brings daddies home to their kids," Lishay said in the post.

"Please help us bring Omri and all the hostages back to their families. We are counting on you. Thank you, @POTUS!" IGNS CALL for the release of hostage Omri Miran of Kibbutz Nahal Oz. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

Who is Omri Miran?

Miran is a 47-year-old shiatsu therapist from the southern kibbutz of Nahal Oz, who has a private clinic.

The kibbutz called him an amazing partner- caring, loving, and supportive; a proud father - present for every bedtime; and a man "who is all goodness and reaches out a helping hand to all."

Miran was taken hostage in his own car in front of his wife and young children. He appeared alive in a video released by Hamas in April 2024, and a new sign of life was received in February 2025.

His wife, Lishay Lavi, managed to tell him before he was abducted, "I love you, we are waiting for you, don't be a hero."

As soon as he was taken by the terrorists, his two-year-old daughter, Roni, tried to run after him and shouted, "I want my dad!"

Rescued hostage Noa Argamani responded to the post, saying she "can't wait to see you all hugging Omri again."

She also thanked Trump, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and United States Envoy for Hostages Adam Boehler for "all you do."

PHILISSA CRAMER/JTA, YUVAL BARNEA, and Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.