Israel to send medical delegation to North Macedonia after deadly fire

Sa'ar expressed his condolences 'for the terrible tragedy in which more than 50 people were killed and dozens were injured in a fire.'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 16, 2025 22:15
Emergency responders operate outside a night club, following a fire resulting in casualties, in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, March 16, 2025. (photo credit: OGNEN TEOFILOVSKI/REUTERS)
(photo credit: OGNEN TEOFILOVSKI/REUTERS)

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar informed the Foreign Affairs Minister of North Macedonia, Timco Mucunski, that Israeli medical experts would travel to the country to assist after a fire killed dozens. 

"Israel stands by North Macedonia in this difficult time," Sa'ar's announcement on X/Twitter concluded, along with the Israeli and North Macedonian flags.

Mucunski later wrote on X/Twitter, thanking Sa'ar. The North Macedonian foreign affairs minister added, "In these difficult moments, the solidarity of our partners and friends is truly invaluable to us."

A drone view shows a night club destroyed in a fire resulting in casualties, in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, March 16, 2025. (credit: ALEXANDROS AVRAMIDIS/REUTERS)
Fire in a nightclub

A fire ravaged a nightclub and killed dozens in the early hours of Sunday, according to the North Macedonian state news agency, citing the interior ministry.

Reuters contributed to this report



